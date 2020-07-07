Honor launches Honor Choice True Wireless headphones with noise cancellation

Honor today announces the availability in Italy of the HONOR CHOICE True Wireless Earbuds, the wireless in-ear headphones that represent the first product of the Honor Choice line launched in foreign markets, which further expands the portfolio of products with smart life available.

Equipped with the technology of binaural synchronous transmission and 7nm diaphragm speakers, the earphones are able to offer an audio experience without delays, to which is added a battery life of 24 hours, which make them a perfect accessory even during daily use.

The purchase can be made on Amazon Italy at a price of 38.99 Euros, but the expected shipping times are 6-10 days, a sign that availability is limited.

Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds are based on a 7mm composite diaphragm speaker, which is able to offer an immersive listening experience with impact bass and clear sounds. Bluetooth 5.0 is also present, which guarantees fast pairing with devices such as smartphones and tablets, compared to a latency of only 130 milliseconds.

Judging from the data sheet, we also find the dual microphone noise canceling technology, which allows you to capture your voice effectively to ensure crisp call quality even in the noisiest environments.