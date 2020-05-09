Honor 9X Lite official in Italy with Honor Band 5 in tribute to less than 250 USD

Following the announcement abroad a few weeks ago, Honor has formalized the arrival in Italy of the Honor 9X Lite smartphone.

In particular, the Chinese company has made the device available for purchase through its official HiHonor store. The price for our country is set at 245.99 USD and there is support for Google services. It is, therefore, one of those devices that can still use the Play Store and all Bigg apps, from Google Maps to YouTube. On the occasion of the launch in Italy, it is possible to bring home Honor Band 5 (here our review of the smart band) for free until May 31, 2020.

You can Buy On AMAZON for 245.99 USD

As for the datasheet of Honor 9X Lite, we find a 6.5-inch IPS screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and “classic” notch at the top (it has been a while since we saw this solution), a processor octa-core Kirin 710F operating at a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD up to 512GB), a 48MP (f / 1.8) + 2MP (f / 2.4) dual rear camera, an 8MP (f / 2.0) front camera and a 3750 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The port is standard MicroUSB and there is support for 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n. There is also a fingerprint sensor located on the back of the smartphone. The colours available are Midnight Black and Emerald Green, while the operating system is Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 customization.