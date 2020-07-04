MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Honor 30 Lite: the mid-range with economical 5G arrives with a 90 Hz gaming screen

By Brian Adam
0
0

Honor 30 Lite: the mid-range with economical 5G arrives with a 90 Hz gaming screen

After meeting the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro + and Honor 30s, the Honor 30 Lite. This has been officially presented today in China, known there under the surname of Honor 30 Youth Edition.

The Honor 30 Lite is a new mid-range 5G mobile powered by the MediaTek Dimensional 800 that stands out for incorporating a screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 48-megapixel triple camera.

Technical sheet of the Honor 30 Lite

Honor 30 Lite
screenLCD 6.5 ”
Full HD +
90 Hz
Dimensions and weight
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 800
RAM6/8 GB
Storage64/128
Frontal camera16 MP
Rear camera48 MP
8MP wide-angle
2 MP macro
Battery4,000 mAh
Fast charge 22.5W
Operating systemAndroid 10
EMUI 10.1
Connectivity5G
Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

OthersThe fingerprint reader on the side
PriceFrom 213 euros to change

Gaming screen and 5G

Honor30lite screen

Honor does not complicate life with the Honor 30 Lite. This version is, for now, the most modest in the Honor 30 series It becomes a new name for the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro that we knew a few weeks ago.

Mid-range, yes, but without missing the 5G connectivity that arrives this time signed by the processor MediaTek Dimensity 800 instead of using the Kirin 820 of the house. The terminal is sold with 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of expandable storage through an NM Card.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the second strength of the Honor 30 Lite is on its screen. It is a 6.5-inch LCD panel, with Full HD + resolution and that covers, according to its own measurements, approximately 91.2% of the front. The main advantage of this screen is that it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, being 180 Hz the tactile response rate.

48-megapixel triple camera

Honor30lite3

As for cameras, the Honor 30 Lite has a more conservative bet than other mid-range in its segment. In front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter in its drop-shaped notch, while behind it has a three-lens camera.

Is Triple camera features a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel f / 2.4 wide-angle and a second 2-megapixel lens for macro photography 4 inches away?

As for autonomy, the Honor 30 Lite includes a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh with support for fast charging of 22.5W. The terminal incorporates the fingerprint reader on one side and launches with Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and without Google services.

Versions and prices of the Honor 30 Lite

Honor30litecolors

The Honor 30 Lite has been officially launched in China under the name Honor 30 Youth Edition. There it is put up for sale in the colours white, black and green in versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. These are their official prices:

  • Honor 30 Lite 6 + 64 GB: 1,699 yuan, about 213 euros to change.
  • Honor 30 Lite 6 + 128 GB: 1,899 yuan, about 238 euros to change.
  • Honor 30 Lite 8 + 128 GB: 2,199 yuan, about 276 euros to change.

