HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Hong Kong joins the difficult journey of Cathay Pacific Airlines

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Charming and handsome dove, ready for modeling

After many years of hard work, the pigeon breeding company has succeeded in producing pigeons whose wings and arms...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Ys Memories of Celceta for PS4 Review: the JRPG released on PS Vita is back

Adol in search of his memories in the glorious chapter for PS Vita, returned to the current PlayStation console....
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Hong Kong special administrative region has just complicated its already difficult situation by adding Cathay Pacific to its list of problems. The city government has launched a rescue plan valued at $ 39 billion Hong Kong (4,461 million euros), taking 6% of the company's total shareholding. The current majority shareholder, Swire Pacific, has pledged to remain in control, a fact that will also allay concerns about a possible acquisition by fellow shareholder Air China. Still, the bailout is a risky move amid protests spreading across the city.

Cathay has suffered for months from the effects of anti-government protests that have hit its main base of operations, reducing the number of travelers even before the pandemic began to paralyze flights. Groups of employees joined the protests and retaliation that came from Beijing prompted the departure of Cathay's CEO last year. In May, Cathay disclosed losses of Hong Kong dollars 4.5 billion (514 million euros) between January and April this year. In addition to the bad result, the company warned of negative prospects for the future and its shares are now worth less than half than during the highs they set in 2010.

In theory, these difficulties that the listed company has gone through have increased the chances of a takeover by Air China, the state airline that already owns 30% of Cathay. This awkward dilemma has been ruled out, at least for the time being, after Swire Pacific, which holds 45% of total capital, said it would remain the controlling shareholder as long as Hong Kong maintained a minimum of $ 2.5 billion. (2,218 million euros) in preferred shares or its $ 1,000 million bridge loan (887 million euros).

Swire Pacific, Air China and Qatar Airways announced last Tuesday that they would fully attend the rights issue valued at Hong Kong dollars 11.7 billion (1,338 million euros) that the airline has recently promoted. This issue offers the possibility of buying its shares at a discount of 47% compared to its last closing price.

All of this gives Cathay some oxygen, but it's another challenge for Honk Kong chief executive Carrie Lam. The airline already had a debt of more than 10 billion dollars (8,873 million euros) at the end of last year and has endured liquidity losses of 320 million dollars (283 million euros) every month since February.

The International Air Transport Association has estimated that the demand for international travel will not recover to pre-Covid-19 crisis levels until at least 2023. This makes the rescue very risky, especially considering the economic inequalities that they are behind the protests that have already prompted Beijing to implement its controversial security law in Hong Kong. Using these funds may not sit well with many of the city's residents who are already experiencing a severe recession.

>

More Articles Like This

Hopefully the case for Irish will be discussed again in the Houses of the Oireachtas 'soon'

Latest news Brian Adam -
Conradh na Gaeilge submitted another petition to the Business Committee last week about the need to discuss the case of the Gaeltacht and the...
Read more

The still sunk price of banks prescribes a future zombie

Latest news Brian Adam -
It testifies to the gloomy prospects of European banks that a sharp rise in their shares will continue to sink them deeply. One...
Read more

Worldwide protest against George Floyd’s assassination, statue of slave trader demolished

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: George Floyd, a black man killed by a police officer, has been the subject of widespread protests for justice, while a campaign...
Read more

Harvard in a new study: Coronavirus in China as early as August 2019

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
On the day when it exceeds 7 million infections by Coronavirus worldwide, taking the first pages is a study conducted by Harvard Medical School,...
Read more

Monuments in Galway causing controversy

Latest news Brian Adam -
Pobal rather than Profit are calling on local authorities in Galway to remove monuments they claim celebrate slavery and racism. The party is calling...
Read more

Nine others Covid-19 died, nine new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam -
At least 2,228 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,691 people south of the border and 537 north of...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Hong Kong joins the difficult journey of Cathay Pacific Airlines

The Hong Kong special administrative region has just complicated its already difficult situation by adding Cathay Pacific to...
Read more
Latest news

Hopefully the case for Irish will be discussed again in the Houses of the Oireachtas 'soon'

Brian Adam -
Conradh na Gaeilge submitted another petition to the Business Committee last week about the need to discuss the case of the Gaeltacht and the...
Read more
Latest news

The still sunk price of banks prescribes a future zombie

Brian Adam -
It testifies to the gloomy prospects of European banks that a sharp rise in their shares will continue to sink them deeply. One...
Read more
Space tech

Saturn’s rings ‘ring’ like a bell

Brian Adam -
The gravitational forces of Saturn push the seismic waves into its ring system, where NASA's Cassini mission was able to detect small tremors. This...
Read more
Mobile

Xiaomi, is the 120W charger a reality? Photos and videos leaked

Brian Adam -
In the last few hours videos and photos related to a charger that would mark a great milestone for Xiaomi and for the smartphone...
Read more
Latest news

Worldwide protest against George Floyd’s assassination, statue of slave trader demolished

Brian Adam -
Washington: George Floyd, a black man killed by a police officer, has been the subject of widespread protests for justice, while a campaign...
Read more
Space tech

Hubble cannot find the first star in the universe

Brian Adam -
Astronomers do not know when the first star in the Universe was born, because it has not yet been observed. The new Hubble observations...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: