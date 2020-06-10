Hong Kong joins the difficult journey of Cathay Pacific Airlines

The Hong Kong special administrative region has just complicated its already difficult situation by adding Cathay Pacific to its list of problems. The city government has launched a rescue plan valued at $ 39 billion Hong Kong (4,461 million euros), taking 6% of the company's total shareholding. The current majority shareholder, Swire Pacific, has pledged to remain in control, a fact that will also allay concerns about a possible acquisition by fellow shareholder Air China. Still, the bailout is a risky move amid protests spreading across the city.

Cathay has suffered for months from the effects of anti-government protests that have hit its main base of operations, reducing the number of travelers even before the pandemic began to paralyze flights. Groups of employees joined the protests and retaliation that came from Beijing prompted the departure of Cathay's CEO last year. In May, Cathay disclosed losses of Hong Kong dollars 4.5 billion (514 million euros) between January and April this year. In addition to the bad result, the company warned of negative prospects for the future and its shares are now worth less than half than during the highs they set in 2010.

In theory, these difficulties that the listed company has gone through have increased the chances of a takeover by Air China, the state airline that already owns 30% of Cathay. This awkward dilemma has been ruled out, at least for the time being, after Swire Pacific, which holds 45% of total capital, said it would remain the controlling shareholder as long as Hong Kong maintained a minimum of $ 2.5 billion. (2,218 million euros) in preferred shares or its $ 1,000 million bridge loan (887 million euros).

Swire Pacific, Air China and Qatar Airways announced last Tuesday that they would fully attend the rights issue valued at Hong Kong dollars 11.7 billion (1,338 million euros) that the airline has recently promoted. This issue offers the possibility of buying its shares at a discount of 47% compared to its last closing price.

All of this gives Cathay some oxygen, but it's another challenge for Honk Kong chief executive Carrie Lam. The airline already had a debt of more than 10 billion dollars (8,873 million euros) at the end of last year and has endured liquidity losses of 320 million dollars (283 million euros) every month since February.

The International Air Transport Association has estimated that the demand for international travel will not recover to pre-Covid-19 crisis levels until at least 2023. This makes the rescue very risky, especially considering the economic inequalities that they are behind the protests that have already prompted Beijing to implement its controversial security law in Hong Kong. Using these funds may not sit well with many of the city's residents who are already experiencing a severe recession.

