Monday, May 18, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel's covid-19 vaccine

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

TECH NEWSBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy’s efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine.

Opening up the economy

The mayor of Choluteca stressed that above the economic level is the health of the people, and "we know that as well as the president."

“We cannot allow a wave of cases for allowing us to open trade in an uncontrolled way. This will be little by little and will be done through a regional plan, "he said.

He announced that the plan will be presented to the National Risk Management System (Sinager) in the coming days for validation.

Soriano added that he asked President Hernández for kits of drugs for the treatment of covid-19 for the hospitals and health centers of Choluteca.

The building chief also asked Hernández for exoneration of taxes for the entry of medicines and supplies obtained through logistics from a pastor of an evangelical church in Choluteca.

More Articles Like This

Promoting a sustainable economy after the Covid crisis19

Economy Brian Adam - 0
A truly sustainable economy will look different depending on your industry. By Lucas Medola, CFO PayPal Latam One of the topics that interests me a lot...
Read more

WANTED: High praise for the Minister for Health for sending out tweets in Irish

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Highly Commended to the Minister for Health for issuing tweets in Irish Health Minister Simon Harris has received high praise for an Irish language tweet...
Read more

Dominican Republic Announces Partial Reactivation of Companies and Reduction of Curfew by COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local. The Dominican Republic government announced this Sunday the...
Read more

LATAM airline will lay off 1,400 workers in South America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
LATAM's decision becomes one of the first airlines to announce mass layoffs. LATAM's decision makes it one of the first airlines to announce mass...
Read more

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the North, 16 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Six others have died of Covid-19 disease in the North and there are 16 new cases, according to the latest figures announced today. This...
Read more

Slight increase in passenger numbers on transport services

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham said there is a slight increase in passenger numbers on trains and buses today. Although some people are...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel's covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. Opening up the economy The...
Read more
Economy

Promoting a sustainable economy after the Covid crisis19

Brian Adam - 0
A truly sustainable economy will look different depending on your industry. By Lucas Medola, CFO PayPal Latam One of the topics that interests me a lot...
Read more
Game Reviews

SnowRunner Review: Death Stranding … on the wheels

Brian Adam - 0
Saber Interactive offers us an intransigent and rewarding simulation, a real hymn to the world of road transport.     About six years have passed since the...
Read more
Latest news

WANTED: High praise for the Minister for Health for sending out tweets in Irish

Brian Adam - 0
Highly Commended to the Minister for Health for issuing tweets in Irish Health Minister Simon Harris has received high praise for an Irish language tweet...
Read more
Game Reviews

Streets of Rage 4, review

Brian Adam - 0
We play the long-awaited return of an unquestionable 16-bit classic, one of the best Beat'em Ups ever, can it measure up? Classic Beat’em Up is...
Read more
Corona Virus

Dominican Republic Announces Partial Reactivation of Companies and Reduction of Curfew by COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local. The Dominican Republic government announced this Sunday the...
Read more
Economy

LATAM airline will lay off 1,400 workers in South America

Brian Adam - 0
LATAM's decision becomes one of the first airlines to announce mass layoffs. LATAM's decision makes it one of the first airlines to announce mass...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY