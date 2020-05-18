Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel's covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine.

Opening up the economy

The mayor of Choluteca stressed that above the economic level is the health of the people, and "we know that as well as the president."

“We cannot allow a wave of cases for allowing us to open trade in an uncontrolled way. This will be little by little and will be done through a regional plan, "he said.

He announced that the plan will be presented to the National Risk Management System (Sinager) in the coming days for validation.

Soriano added that he asked President Hernández for kits of drugs for the treatment of covid-19 for the hospitals and health centers of Choluteca.

The building chief also asked Hernández for exoneration of taxes for the entry of medicines and supplies obtained through logistics from a pastor of an evangelical church in Choluteca.