HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Honduras trade deficit falls 17.5% in three months amid pandemic

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The deficit of the Honduran trade balance decreased by 17.5% in the first quarter of 2020, to US $ 1,084.6 million, due to a rise in exports, despite the effects of the SARS-CoV coronavirus pandemic -2, an official source reported on Monday.

According to a report released today by the Central Bank of Honduras, exports increased by 6.9%, to $ 1,206 million, compared to $ 1,128.2 million in the same period of 2019.

The increase in exports is due to an increase in sales of coffee, bananas, gold and sugar, amid the stoppage of economic activity by COVID-19, the monetary entity said.

Imports fell 6.2% to US $ 2,290.6 million, compared to 2,443.2 million in the first quarter of last year, he added.

The decrease in imports is the result of lower purchases of capital goods for industry and transport, fuel and semi-durable consumer goods, according to the issuer's report.

The Central Bank noted that the United States was the main trading partner of Honduras in the first three months of 2020, since that market generated $ 448.6 million, followed by Europe with $ 378.5 million.

The main Honduran products exported to the United States are bananas, coffee, shrimp, sugar, melons, watermelons, legumes, and vegetables, among others.

They are followed in third place by Latin America with US $ 286.1 million, Central America with US $ 228.6 million and in fifth place by the rest of the world with 52.4 million, the Honduran body specified.

The main export product of Honduras is coffee, whose sales increased by 10.7% in foreign currency, but decreased by 3% in volume in the first six months of the 2019-2020 harvest, in relation to the same period of the previous season .

Sales of the bean between October 2019 and last March totaled 468.6 million dollars, 10.7% more, compared to the previous season, of 423.2 million dollars, according to figures from the Honduran Coffee Institute (Ihcafe).

Honduras, the largest producer of aromatics in Central America, sold 3.79 million quintals of coffee (46-kilo bags) in the first six months of this harvest, which represents a decrease of 3% compared to 3.91 million exported during the same period of the previous season.

More Articles Like This

Restaurants in Guatemala prepare for the new normal

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Restaurants, as we have known them until now, are going to change the way they serve tables or in their facilities. The Irtra adds...
Read more

Could the problem of space junk be solved with taxes?

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Earth's orbit is slowly filling up with space junk, debris that could make it future space missions are difficult. The most effective way...
Read more

Post-pandemic future, are you ready?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
It is urgent to have a greater capacity for reaction prepared in a similar scenario without losing productive efficiency. Strengthen the commitment. In order...
Read more

More than US $ 120,000 million add aid to airlines in the world

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The transpor AFP State aid for the survival of airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis reached 123 billion dollars in mid-May, the International Air Transport...
Read more

Social media inquiry ‘Tik Tok’ on dangerous behavior on farm machinery

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Social media 'Tik Tok' say they have set up an inquiry into videos published online and dangerous behaviour and trickery on farm machinery. Videos are...
Read more

Earthquake tremors during live televised interview with New Zealand PM

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Wellington: The New Zealand Prime Minister's interview was being broadcast live on television when a sudden earthquake shook the region, but Jacinda Arden kept...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam - 0

Geolocate us with 1 meter of precision, a 5G risk?

5G mobile technology is the next evolution of telephony. After 4G brought more speed, this new technology promises even...
Read more
Corona Virus

Honduras trade deficit falls 17.5% in three months amid pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://revistasumma.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/exPor La Tribuna The deficit of the Honduran trade balance decreased by 17.5% in the first quarter of 2020, to US $...
Read more
Android

Realme X3 SuperZoom, a renewal with no potential surprises that bets on photography and a large screen

Brian Adam - 0
Seven months have passed since Realme officially presented one of its best-selling phones, the Realme X2 Pro. And we already have among us the...
Read more
Android

MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy A50 in discount for a few hours: 49 euros less

Brian Adam - 0
Following the LG Days, we return to talk about MediaWorld and its discounts due to a price drop that could appeal to some users:...
Read more
Apps

Edge Immersive Reader is updated with a new feature: so you can access text translation

Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of the year we saw how Edge reading was updated and improved by adding the Immersive Reader function. An improvement that makes it easier to...
Read more
Corona Virus

Restaurants in Guatemala prepare for the new normal

Brian Adam - 0
Restaurants, as we have known them until now, are going to change the way they serve tables or in their facilities. The Irtra adds...
Read more
Latest news

Could the problem of space junk be solved with taxes?

Brian Adam - 0
The Earth's orbit is slowly filling up with space junk, debris that could make it future space missions are difficult. The most effective way...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY