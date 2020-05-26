Honduras trade deficit falls 17.5% in three months amid pandemic

The deficit of the Honduran trade balance decreased by 17.5% in the first quarter of 2020, to US $ 1,084.6 million, due to a rise in exports, despite the effects of the SARS-CoV coronavirus pandemic -2, an official source reported on Monday.

According to a report released today by the Central Bank of Honduras, exports increased by 6.9%, to $ 1,206 million, compared to $ 1,128.2 million in the same period of 2019.

The increase in exports is due to an increase in sales of coffee, bananas, gold and sugar, amid the stoppage of economic activity by COVID-19, the monetary entity said.

Imports fell 6.2% to US $ 2,290.6 million, compared to 2,443.2 million in the first quarter of last year, he added.

The decrease in imports is the result of lower purchases of capital goods for industry and transport, fuel and semi-durable consumer goods, according to the issuer's report.

The Central Bank noted that the United States was the main trading partner of Honduras in the first three months of 2020, since that market generated $ 448.6 million, followed by Europe with $ 378.5 million.

The main Honduran products exported to the United States are bananas, coffee, shrimp, sugar, melons, watermelons, legumes, and vegetables, among others.

They are followed in third place by Latin America with US $ 286.1 million, Central America with US $ 228.6 million and in fifth place by the rest of the world with 52.4 million, the Honduran body specified.

The main export product of Honduras is coffee, whose sales increased by 10.7% in foreign currency, but decreased by 3% in volume in the first six months of the 2019-2020 harvest, in relation to the same period of the previous season .

Sales of the bean between October 2019 and last March totaled 468.6 million dollars, 10.7% more, compared to the previous season, of 423.2 million dollars, according to figures from the Honduran Coffee Institute (Ihcafe).

Honduras, the largest producer of aromatics in Central America, sold 3.79 million quintals of coffee (46-kilo bags) in the first six months of this harvest, which represents a decrease of 3% compared to 3.91 million exported during the same period of the previous season.