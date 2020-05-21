Thursday, May 21, 2020
Honduras: Reactivation of construction will generate 250,000 jobs

By Brian Adam
Between 50 and 55 million lempiras a day have been lost as infrastructure projects have been stopped due to the emergency.

Aggressive virus containment

The private developer of housing David Ignacio Williams highlighted that "I want to thank the aggressive containment that the Government has done on the subject of health so that the covid-19 does not advance in a resounding way".

"Thank you, because that has worked and has not allowed it to overflow like in other countries in the Americas, as happened in Ecuador and other countries, it was extremely hard to see those images," he said.

Williams said that along with an aggressive health containment plan, there must also be one in the construction area.

“We are drawing up massive home construction plans. Aggressive policies must also be seen as opportunities with incentives for developers and for the end user on the subject of housing, ”concluded the businessman.

LATAM airline announces the gradual resumption of its operations from June

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Domestically, LATAM Airlines will fly 74 routes in Brazil and 12 destinations in Chile. By AFP The Brazilian Chilean airline LATAM, the largest in Latin...
Read more

€ 1.048 bn spent on the wage subsidy scheme

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Government has so far spent € 1.048 billion on the wage subsidy scheme, from Exchequer monies to the amount lost in income tax. Deputy...
Read more

Lufthansa is near a bailout by the German government

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
If the plans continue, it would be the first time that the government has a stake in the former airline since 1997. One million euros...
Read more

IFC invests in private equity fund to support consumer and women-led companies in Latin America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The fund is expected to contribute to closing the gender financing gap. By Summa Magazine IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is investing...
Read more

Body found in car taken from Lough Erne

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Police in the North have confirmed the body of an automobile taken from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh last Monday. The car was full of...
Read more

A yellow gale warning to the west coast and inclement weather is forecast these two days

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
This gale alert will take effect in Kerry and Clare from 7.00 pm tonight ...
Read more
