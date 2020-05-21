Honduras: Reactivation of construction will generate 250,000 jobs

Between 50 and 55 million lempiras a day have been lost as infrastructure projects have been stopped due to the emergency.

Aggressive virus containment

The private developer of housing David Ignacio Williams highlighted that "I want to thank the aggressive containment that the Government has done on the subject of health so that the covid-19 does not advance in a resounding way".

"Thank you, because that has worked and has not allowed it to overflow like in other countries in the Americas, as happened in Ecuador and other countries, it was extremely hard to see those images," he said.

Williams said that along with an aggressive health containment plan, there must also be one in the construction area.

“We are drawing up massive home construction plans. Aggressive policies must also be seen as opportunities with incentives for developers and for the end user on the subject of housing, ”concluded the businessman.