Honduras presents progress on the smart reopening plan for MSMEs

Fedecámara works on four axes

The president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries of Honduras (Fedecámara), Menotti Maradiaga, said that "we are committed and responsible with the Mipyme table and the multisectoral where we are working."

He added that "we are with the motto‘ health first ’to be able to rescue the economy with smart reopening; We have presented different options to get all the support ”.

Maradiaga said that this union works on four fundamental axes for smart reopening. First, "training and technical assistance to more than 60,000 affiliates at the national level of the 55 chambers of commerce, to carry information on biosafety protocols."

The second axis is "the creation of solidarity auditing units for each chamber, which will supervise MSMEs nationwide to support the implementation of basic biosafety protocols," he added.

The third axis is “an advertising campaign in the media” and the fourth the provision of biosecurity kits with the basics, so that MSMEs do not fall into the hands of usurers, thinking that they cannot make purchases of 10,000 to 15,000 masks, and can access better prices.

Finally, President Hernández said that “today Honduras requires its entrepreneurs more than ever, we must return with more force. Here you can see what wood each one is made of and I know that the Honduran people are made of fine wood, fine ocote, as we say in my town. ”

He stressed that "we must return with more encouragement, creativity and innovation to a new reality, but everything always under the responsibility that we all have with our health and that of others."