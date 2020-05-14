Thursday, May 14, 2020
Updated:

Honduras: Mobile hospitals to arrive in mid-June

By Brian Adam
Mobile hospitals acquired abroad "are just a group of a huge number of health facilities.

A strong impact

Regarding the number of residents benefiting from mobile hospitals, Hernández explained that Invest Honduras confirmed that the seven corresponding schools have already been enabled with potable water, sewage and electric power services.

He mentioned that the cities where said hospitals would be located are Tegucigalpa, San Pedro Sula, La Ceiba, Choluteca, Santa Rosa de Copán, in a city of Olancho and in Danlí.

He said that another positive part of mobile hospitals is that they would be arriving in mid-June and it would take another week to install them and get them up and running.

Hernández said that the collaboration of organizations such as the Foundation for the Life of the Burned Child, which runs the Honduran Center for the Burned Child hospital, is being requested; the Armed Forces, which has the Military Hospital and the Gracias a Dios Hospital, and other decentralized service centers that are willing to collaborate.

