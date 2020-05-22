Honduras: Government will invest US $ 55 million loan from the World Bank to strengthen the agri-food and agro-industrial sector

The funds will be managed by the Rural Competitiveness Program, ComRural.

By Summa Magazine

President Juan Orlando Hernández announced today that in the coming months, financing from the World Bank (WB) in the order of US $ 55 million will be used to strengthen the country's agri-food and agro-industrial sector.

Hernández made the announcement today at the presentation, at the Presidential House, of a report on the results of the Work Table of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (Mipyme), which seeks ways of development and strengthening for that sector before the economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

"The loan that has been requested from the World Bank, in the amount of US $ 55 million, will come to make an extraordinary transformation in Honduran agriculture and in the same way in agro-industry," said Hernández.

The funds will be managed by the Rural Competitiveness Program, ComRural, which is financed by the World Bank and other organizations, and which aims to contribute to improving the productivity and competitiveness of organized small producers to increase their income and improve their living conditions, through its participation in value chains and productive, commercial and financial alliances.

ComRural is made up of a Project Coordinating Unit that is responsible for technical execution; It is based in Tegucigalpa as a unit under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and has regional offices in Santa Rosa de Copán and La Esperanza (Intibucá).