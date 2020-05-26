Honduras: 25% advance economic reopening amid pandemic

In the last two weeks they were incorporated by La Tribuna

As of this date and in the context of the pandemic, 25% of the Honduran economy has restarted operations under the "smart opening" project, which consists of implementing biosafety protocols that reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On March 16, the social distancing measures with absolute restriction of citizen mobility came into effect, leaving the economy paralyzed by 90%.

Only the agri-food sector continued to operate, health linked to the attention of the pathogen, then the attention to the public of supermarkets, banks, gas stations, pharmacies was allowed, later hardware stores joined.

Weeks later, fast food restaurants were added, the most recent being beauty salons and barber shops. In the next few days, automotive workshops will be allowed to restart, a source from the business sector said yesterday.

In a staggered way, "it is estimated that 20 to 25% of the economy is active at this time," said the representative of the Honduran Council of Private Enterprise (Cohep), before the "Mesa Mipymes" together with the government, Juan José Lagos.

"That is gradually increasing and as various sectors are opening," added the representative of the business leadership.

In the last two weeks, some public institutions have been incorporated, practically in the same proportion, but Lagos clarified that it is not known when productive activities will be operating 100%.

“But if we are smart, we take care of ourselves, we believe that we will have a clear panorama from June, because the three months will already pass. We are going to have a slightly clearer picture ”emphasized Lagos.

The reopening allows the authorization of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, said the manager of Sustainable Companies of the Cohep, Gabriel Molina. "There are already restaurants and cafes, beauty salons, there is progress in construction, we are working in automotive workshops and possibly others."

"That is gradually, we are discussing it at the level of government and the medical sector."

He added that “in the restaurant industry alone, there are around 8,000 jobs. As soon as there is an income within the household, then, we are going to move forward, responsibly and gradually opening the different sectors. Above all, MSMEs, which is the largest employer, "he added.