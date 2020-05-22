Honduran Carriers Block Routes in Claim of Covid-19 Bond

TransPor AFP / Photo: Orlando Sierra

Hundreds of taxi drivers and bus drivers blocked roads in Honduras on Thursday, demanding a bond to survive, before the curfew implemented by the government to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We have 66 days of not working (…) We want them to give us a voucher for fellow taxi drivers," the president of the Taxi Association, Víctor Aguilar, told the HCH television channel in a blockade on the northern boulevard of the capital .

Aguilar assured that the cuts extended in a dozen cities in the Caribbean and the Pacific, and Olancho, this.

Carriers crossed buses to prevent the passage in Cerro de Hula, at the Tegucigalpa exit towards the borders with Nicaragua and El Salvador, as well as in Comayagua (center) and on the highway that leads the northern city of San Pedro Sula.

The blockades caused severe congestion of cargo vehicles because the transport of products is authorized to circulate despite the confinement.

“Where are we going to pay the registration (of the vehicles)? If you don't pay you have to pay a fine, ”Aguilar complained.

Between June and December all vehicle owners have to pay the registration annually to be able to drive.

"It would be irresponsible of us to tell the government to allow us to work, we ask the government to help us, to give us an economic bonus for each driver," said an unidentified carrier in the Cerro de Hula blockade.

"We do not have income to eat and the truth is that we can no longer bear the situation, we know of the crisis that the country is going through," he acknowledged.

Honduras is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in Central America, with 151 deaths and 3,100 infections, according to the latest government report, Wednesday night.