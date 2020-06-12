Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan wants more people to wear masks when shopping and traveling on buses and trains.

He said that people should cover their faces in places where others cannot be excluded.

An advertising campaign is about to begin shortly to try and make this advice public.

It is not intended to provide masks free of charge but Dr Holohan advised people to make them at home.

He also stated that there is much more information in the country now about Covid-19 disease than it was three months ago and that the same restrictions would not have to be applied in the event of another outbreak of the virus.

He cannot rule out another outbreak, he said, but hopes that adhering to good public health practices will not happen.

Eight new cases of the virus in the country announced yesterday, the lowest number in a single day since March 11.