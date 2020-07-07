Sinn Féin is to review the decision of some of the party's local councilors to nominate martial arts fighter Paddy Holohan as Mayor of South Dublin County Council.

The party has asked the members of the Dublin South-West constituency not to hold any meetings and not to engage in any political activity there until otherwise.

During the general election campaign, it emerged that Paddy Holohan had made statements that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had said were "grossly offensive" and "abusive."

Paddy Holohan was suspended from the party for five months because of what he had said.