Ho, Kena and Very Mobile: the offers of the virtual operators of May

The counter-offensive of virtual operators against disgruntled users who intend to carry out portability continues. In recent years, in fact, several operators controlled by the big names in the sector have debuted on the market: the new entry is Very Mobile, which is part of the WindTre group. Let’s see what are the most interesting offers available in May.

I have Mobile

Let’s go to Ho. Mobile, born from a rib of Vodafone and already for a couple of years in our country. I have. it was a great success on its arrival on the market thanks to the portability offers. Unlike what we will see with Very Mobile, Ho. offers a wide range of offers, aimed at various customer groups:

– I have. 70 Giga: this is the offer addressed to those who intend to make portability from Iliad, Fastweb, PosteMobile, Coop and others. The promotion includes 70 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS messages to everyone at 5.99 Euros per month, in addition to 0.99 Euros for the SIM;

– I have. 50 Giga: the promotion includes 50 gigabytes of internet and SMS and free minutes to everyone. It is available in two variants: new customers and those who intend to bring the number from Kena and Daily Mobile are required to pay € 8.99 per month (plus € 9 for activation and € 0.99 on the SIM), while for TIM, Tre, Wind and Vodafone users the monthly price starts from 12.99 Euros per month (plus 9.99 Euros for activation and SIM).

Until May 15th it will be possible to obtain at 12.99 Euros per month the promotion only data with 100 gigabytes of the internet: in this case too, a one-time fee of 9.99 Euros is required.

For those who need a voice-only offer, there is a promotion of 4.99 Euros per month with unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone.

I have. Mobile guarantees 99% coverage with 4G, but the connection speed is limited to 30 Mbps in download and upload. Subscriptions have no extra costs and include premium services such as voicemail and hotspot.

Kena Mobile

The proposals of Kena Mobile, the virtual operator of TIM, whose list is made up of only two promotions, which however cover a large slice of the market and at the same time also allow portability, are more restricted. Kena offers SIM, activation and free delivery, with two very interesting offers.

The first offer is available at 7.99 Euros per month and includes 50 gigabytes of internet, unlimited minutes and SMS, and can be activated by customers who intend to make portability from Ho. Mobile, Coop Voce, Fastweb Mobile and Tiscali.

TO 5.99 euros per month instead is available the promotion that offers 70 gigabytes internet and unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone, but it is only accessible for incoming portability from Iliad, Poste and other MVNOs.

For all customers (including new ones) the promotion is available at 13.99 Euros per month which includes 70 giga and unlimited minutes and SMS.

Even Kena Mobile, as done by other virtual operators, guarantees 4G coverage in 99% of cases, but the speed is still limited up to 30 Mbps.

Very Mobile

Very Mobile is the latest addition to virtual operators and is known to be based on WindTre’s infrastructure. Despite being the new entry in the sector, Very Mobile already gives users several options to carry out portability or activate a new number.

The offer is one and includes 30 Gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone. As also done by other virtual operators, Very has eliminated all the extra costs and guaranteed 4G coverage, albeit with some download and upload browsing limits, set at 30 Mbps. So we come to the offers, therefore:

– For the new numbers, the promotion is available from 4.99 Euros per month instead of 6.99 Euros, to which are added the 5 Euros for the SIM and activation, which are discounted compared to the previous 9.99 Euros. We obviously don’t know when it will be available and when “classic” prices will return;

– For CoopVoce, Fastweb and PosteMobile customers the prices are practically identical: 4.99 euros per month and 5 euros for activation. The promotion is aimed at those who intend to make portability from the virtual operators on the dedicated list, among which the three mentioned above stand out which are the most popular;

– For customers Ho, Iliad, Kena, TIM, Vodafone and Wind instead the monthly cost to be incurred is 11.99 Euros, to which the first month must add 5 Euros of SIM + activation.

The request can be made directly through the website or at one of the over 3,000 stores scattered on the Peninsula.