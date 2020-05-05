Tuesday, May 5, 2020
TechologyNetworksSmart World
Updated:

Ho, Kena and Very Mobile: the offers of the virtual operators of May

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei P40 Lite best buy in all. And with FreeBuds 3 even more irresistible. The review

We have tried for several days the new entry-level of the Huawei P-Series, the most awaited in these weeks....
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate 30 Pro: still one of the best on the market (and Google services are secondary)

The new Huawei Mate 30 Pro has arrived in Italy. He did it without Google's services but it is...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is “the beast”, the heart of 2020 smartphones

Qualcomm's new top-of-the-range SoC lays the foundations of what will be the best Android smartphones expected next year: 5G...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

HP Omen 15-dc1041nl: the gaming notebook with GeForce RTX 2060

Balanced hardware equipment characterizes this HP notebook of the Omen family, designed for gamers but based on a sober...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Found bricks of life inside a meteorite from Mars

The famous Mars meteorite Allan Hills 84001 (ALH84001), recovered in Antarctica in December 1984, contains 4 billion-year-old native organic...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The 55 ” Philips 55 OLED 754/12 4K TV for a discount of 300 euros from Unieuro

On our site, there is not a shortage of technological products and today we keep your company with an...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Best alternatives to Google Maps to get anywhere

Google Maps is probably the most complete map application that we can have on our mobile phone but we...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Facebook goes dark: best ‘adaptive’ colored backgrounds

It is often said that success is in thinking differently from others. If everyone follows a path, what better...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

special Ho, Kena and Very Mobile: the offers of the virtual operators of May

 

The counter-offensive of virtual operators against disgruntled users who intend to carry out portability continues. In recent years, in fact, several operators controlled by the big names in the sector have debuted on the market: the new entry is Very Mobile, which is part of the WindTre group. Let’s see what are the most interesting offers available in May.

I have Mobile

Let’s go to Ho. Mobile, born from a rib of Vodafone and already for a couple of years in our country. I have. it was a great success on its arrival on the market thanks to the portability offers. Unlike what we will see with Very Mobile, Ho. offers a wide range of offers, aimed at various customer groups:

I have. 70 Giga: this is the offer addressed to those who intend to make portability from Iliad, Fastweb, PosteMobile, Coop and others. The promotion includes 70 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS messages to everyone at 5.99 Euros per month, in addition to 0.99 Euros for the SIM;

I have. 50 Giga: the promotion includes 50 gigabytes of internet and SMS and free minutes to everyone. It is available in two variants: new customers and those who intend to bring the number from Kena and Daily Mobile are required to pay € 8.99 per month (plus € 9 for activation and € 0.99 on the SIM), while for TIM, Tre, Wind and Vodafone users the monthly price starts from 12.99 Euros per month (plus 9.99 Euros for activation and SIM).

Until May 15th it will be possible to obtain at 12.99 Euros per month the promotion only data with 100 gigabytes of the internet: in this case too, a one-time fee of 9.99 Euros is required.
For those who need a voice-only offer, there is a promotion of 4.99 Euros per month with unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone.

I have. Mobile guarantees 99% coverage with 4G, but the connection speed is limited to 30 Mbps in download and upload. Subscriptions have no extra costs and include premium services such as voicemail and hotspot.

Kena Mobile

The proposals of Kena Mobile, the virtual operator of TIM, whose list is made up of only two promotions, which however cover a large slice of the market and at the same time also allow portability, are more restricted. Kena offers SIM, activation and free delivery, with two very interesting offers.

The first offer is available at 7.99 Euros per month and includes 50 gigabytes of internet, unlimited minutes and SMS, and can be activated by customers who intend to make portability from Ho. Mobile, Coop Voce, Fastweb Mobile and Tiscali.

TO 5.99 euros per month instead is available the promotion that offers 70 gigabytes internet and unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone, but it is only accessible for incoming portability from Iliad, Poste and other MVNOs.
For all customers (including new ones) the promotion is available at 13.99 Euros per month which includes 70 giga and unlimited minutes and SMS.

Even Kena Mobile, as done by other virtual operators, guarantees 4G coverage in 99% of cases, but the speed is still limited up to 30 Mbps.

Very Mobile

Very Mobile is the latest addition to virtual operators and is known to be based on WindTre’s infrastructure. Despite being the new entry in the sector, Very Mobile already gives users several options to carry out portability or activate a new number.
The offer is one and includes 30 Gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone. As also done by other virtual operators, Very has eliminated all the extra costs and guaranteed 4G coverage, albeit with some download and upload browsing limits, set at 30 Mbps. So we come to the offers, therefore:

For the new numbers, the promotion is available from 4.99 Euros per month instead of 6.99 Euros, to which are added the 5 Euros for the SIM and activation, which are discounted compared to the previous 9.99 Euros. We obviously don’t know when it will be available and when “classic” prices will return;

For CoopVoce, Fastweb and PosteMobile customers the prices are practically identical: 4.99 euros per month and 5 euros for activation. The promotion is aimed at those who intend to make portability from the virtual operators on the dedicated list, among which the three mentioned above stand out which are the most popular;

For customers Ho, Iliad, Kena, TIM, Vodafone and Wind instead the monthly cost to be incurred is 11.99 Euros, to which the first month must add 5 Euros of SIM + activation.
The request can be made directly through the website or at one of the over 3,000 stores scattered on the Peninsula.

More Articles Like This

Sky and Sky Q: April 2020 offers for new subscribers

Networks Brian Adam - 0
  Our monthly appointment with the is back best offers proposed by Sky to new subscribers. In April there was a reduction in promotions, especially...
Read more

Galaxy Note 10+: after 8 months is he still the best top of the Samsung range?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Evolution never stops in the smartphone market. Every year new models come out, new technological trends to follow and product ranges are renewed,...
Read more

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: a versatile gaming notebook

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, the gaming laptop market has experienced a very strong acceleration, so much so that eminent representatives of the hardware industry, such...
Read more

Why are smartphones always more expensive?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Why is the price of telephones in Italy, and in general worldwide, ever higher? Needless to go around: some brands have made themselves known...
Read more

Amazon, the vice president resigns: unacceptable to lay off the frightened employees

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Vice President Tim Bray expressed dismay at the choice of Jeff Bezos company to "fire the warehouse workers who had protested frightened by...
Read more

Here are the Intel Comet Lake CPUs, frequencies up to 5.3 GHz and up to 20 Core

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Intel launches a new gauntlet to AMD. To do so, it focuses on its workhorse, that is operating frequencies, but also on theincrease in...
Read more
NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Sky and Sky Q: April 2020 offers for new subscribers

  Our monthly appointment with the is back best offers proposed by Sky to new subscribers. In April there was...
Read more
Smart World

Galaxy Note 10+: after 8 months is he still the best top of the Samsung range?

Brian Adam - 0
Evolution never stops in the smartphone market. Every year new models come out, new technological trends to follow and product ranges are renewed,...
Read more
Smart World

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: a versatile gaming notebook

Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, the gaming laptop market has experienced a very strong acceleration, so much so that eminent representatives of the hardware industry, such...
Read more
Smart World

Why are smartphones always more expensive?

Brian Adam - 0
Why is the price of telephones in Italy, and in general worldwide, ever higher? Needless to go around: some brands have made themselves known...
Read more
Online Shopping

Amazon, the vice president resigns: unacceptable to lay off the frightened employees

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Vice President Tim Bray expressed dismay at the choice of Jeff Bezos company to "fire the warehouse workers who had protested frightened by...
Read more
Techology

Here are the Intel Comet Lake CPUs, frequencies up to 5.3 GHz and up to 20 Core

Brian Adam - 0
Intel launches a new gauntlet to AMD. To do so, it focuses on its workhorse, that is operating frequencies, but also on theincrease in...
Read more
Techology

All Asus Z490 motherboards coming soon for Intel Comet Lake processors

Brian Adam - 0
  Intel has unveiled the new 10th generation processors, codenamed Comet Lake. These bring the LGA1200 socket and the Z490 chipset, a pair designed to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY