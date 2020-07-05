HIV, created a new medicine for long-term treatments

In the absence of definitive treatments or vaccines against HIV, researchers try to propose treatments to guarantee those who suffer from the human immunodeficiency virus the longest and most peaceful life possible. The latest news came thanks to a team of scientists who would develop one unpublished molecule for long-term treatments.

As reported in the article published in the journal Nature, this small molecule called GS-6207 it would affect the capsid of the virus, or the protein structure that protects its nucleic acid from the outside, binding to it and stopping viral replication.

Although the search is still immature, the first feedback was positive and have shown how this new medicine is also effective against HIV variants already resistant to antiretroviral agents used in various therapies against the same virus. For researchers, this molecule could also help all those at risk thanks to preventive use.

Tests were first conducted on 40 subjects to check if the medicine is safe. Subsequently, another 32 patients underwent a single dose of GS-6207, which proved effective within nine days.

This medicine should not be taken on a daily basis remains active for over six months therefore only asking for two injections per year. It may even increase efficacy when administered together with other medicines, but this is still subject to studies.

This great step forward will certainly help the scientific community in the continuous search for cures against HIV, which meanwhile has been definitively defeated by a 40-year-old Spaniard in decidedly interesting circumstances thanks to a stem cell therapy.