HealthScience
Updated:

HIV, created a new medicine for long-term treatments

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate Windows 10 secret and special modes

There are all kinds of secret modes in Windows 10 or hidden that you may not know are there...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

China will launch its rover for Mars before the US:

China is investing heavily in space technology. Thus, the first Chinese rover to go to Mars, called Tianwen-1, is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

HIV, created a new medicine for long-term treatments

In the absence of definitive treatments or vaccines against HIV, researchers try to propose treatments to guarantee those who suffer from the human immunodeficiency virus the longest and most peaceful life possible. The latest news came thanks to a team of scientists who would develop one unpublished molecule for long-term treatments.

As reported in the article published in the journal Nature, this small molecule called GS-6207 it would affect the capsid of the virus, or the protein structure that protects its nucleic acid from the outside, binding to it and stopping viral replication.

Although the search is still immature, the first feedback was positive and have shown how this new medicine is also effective against HIV variants already resistant to antiretroviral agents used in various therapies against the same virus. For researchers, this molecule could also help all those at risk thanks to preventive use.

Tests were first conducted on 40 subjects to check if the medicine is safe. Subsequently, another 32 patients underwent a single dose of GS-6207, which proved effective within nine days.

This medicine should not be taken on a daily basis remains active for over six months therefore only asking for two injections per year. It may even increase efficacy when administered together with other medicines, but this is still subject to studies.

This great step forward will certainly help the scientific community in the continuous search for cures against HIV, which meanwhile has been definitively defeated by a 40-year-old Spaniard in decidedly interesting circumstances thanks to a stem cell therapy.

More Articles Like This

The way of so-called "flying snakes" has been studied

Science Brian Adam -
A study reveals the secrets of a particular type of snakes that they manage to "to fly", dropping from the trees from heights, often,...
Read more

This small crustacean has the fastest eyes in the animal kingdom

Science Brian Adam -
A new study found that so-called "snapping shrimp" has the fastest eyes on the planet. The research, published in the journal Biology Letters, revealed...
Read more

The warming of the South Pole is taking place 3 times faster than the rest of the planet

Science Brian Adam -
The South Pole has warmed up three times faster than the rest of the planet in the past 30 years, according to new research...
Read more

Discovered a new group of "trap door spiders" with a particular hunting strategy

Science Brian Adam -
In Australia, a new group of spiders has been discovered with very particular behaviour during hunting because its members build sophisticated traps to catch...
Read more

The first authorized drug against coronavirus in the European Union is finally Remdesivir

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The European Commission has just authorized the "conditional" commercialization of Remdesivir, the famous Gilead antiviral that, despite controversy over its real effectiveness, managed to...
Read more

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know about plitidepsin

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against the coronavirus that they have...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY