Historical affiliation formed with Michael Martin elected as the 15th Taoiseach of Ireland

Clarification is awaited as to whether the Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, or one of the ministers of state appointed next week, will have primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht care of the language

The new Irish Taoiseach, Michael Martin, says that one should accept the Taoiseach's office "on one condition", that is, that it should be accepted for the "public good".

The leader of Fianna Fáil said this when he was elected Taoiseach on a historic day in the Convention Center on Spencer Dock in Dublin yesterday, where a full sitting of the Dáil was held to form a new government.

The formation of the new coalition yesterday was a historic change in the story of Ireland, which will mean that the political elite, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, will be in government together almost a century after the Civil War, which led to both parties.

It will be the Green Party's second time joining governments.

Michael Martin inaugurated his first speech as Taoiseach.

He said that when the country is trying to survive a global pandemic, he agreed with Seán Lemass that anyone taking over the Taoiseach's care should be "concerned".

Yesterday, after receiving the seal of his office from President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin, Martin returned to the Conference Center and announced the new coalition ministers.

The Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht, which will be headed by the deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin, has been given the responsibility of the Gaeltacht.

However, there was considerable uncertainty last night about what tasks in the new Department will be the primary responsibility of Catherine Martin and it is therefore unknown whether a senior minister will be in charge of Irish and Gaeltacht affairs for the first time since 2011.

The number of tasks of Catherine Martin in the longest standing and largest department of the new Government was noted.

An Taoiseach Michael Martin said that Catherine Martin will lead the work of the next government on "the national language" and that the Government will give "a new significance" to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spainn, welcomed the appointment of Catherine Martin tonight but said clarification was awaited as to whether the newly appointed minister or one of the new ministers will have primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language. ministers of state appointed next week.

Four other new ministers, the Taoiseach, Michael Martin, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, the Minister for Housing, Darragh bothBrien and the Education Minister Norma Foley speak Irish.

There are two other Irish speakers who can attend government meetings – the new Chief Whip, Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary, and one of the new junior ministers, Hildegarde Naughton, who will be responsible for transport, aviation and maritime transport. .

Dara Callaery is from Mayo and Hildegarde Naughton is from West Galway, but there is no senior Government minister from Connacht.

It is reported that there was widespread dissatisfaction in Fianna Fáil that a more senior post of deputy leader of the party had not been given, and Calleary himself was said to be unhappy.

Heather Humphreys will be Minister for Social Protection, Rural Affairs and the Islands.

This means that after a number of islands in the Gaeltacht, so many islands are in the Gaeltacht, the care of the islands will be removed from the Department of the Gaeltacht after many years.

The leader of the Green Party, Eamonn Ryan will be Minister for Climate Action, a Communications and Transport Network in the new Government.

Dublin West TD Roderic BecauseGorman is the third minister in charge of the Green Party and the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

Simon Coveney will remain as minister in the Department of Foreign Affairs but also in the defense.

Paschal Donohoe will remain Minister for Finance and Simon Harris is moving from the Department of Health to a new department to be Minister for Higher Education, Innovation and Science. Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee was promoted to the position of Minister for Justice.

For the other Fianna Fáil ministers, Michael McGrath, the new Taoiseach's constituency colleague, will be the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

Stephen Donnelly will be Minister of Health, an appointment that has attracted much debate in Fianna Fáil in particular, having only been a member of that party since 2017.

Barry Cowen will be Minister for Agriculture and the Marine.

Senator Pippa Hackett was the Green Party's choice as junior junior minister with responsibility for land use and biodiversity.

Paul Gallagher is appointed Attorney General, his third time in office.

Although it is not yet clear what Catherin Martin's responsibilities will be, her appointment means that a senior Irish speaking minister will be in the Department of the Gaeltacht for the first time in nine years.

It is also a source of hope for those interested in the future of the Irish language that the deputy leader of the Green Party has made some strong statements in the Dáil about the Irish language and the Gaeltacht since he was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

She is one of the few TDs who have accepted that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

She gave her first speech in the 33rd Dáil in Irish only to "highlight" the same crisis.

Another statement made by Catherine Martin about the Irish language attracted public attention in 2016.

She then said that the language community depended on all politicians in the Dáil "to show leadership in promoting language rights and services".

"We are ashamed of TDs if we abandon the Gaeltacht dream," she said.

She also said in the Dáil that the last Government had the same flawed approach to the Gaeltacht crisis as they had to the environmental crisis.

She said that the Irish language was in danger of dying in the Gaeltacht while Fine Gael was sending out 'nice' tweets.

Michael Martin said that the new Government would give priority to "recovery and revitalization".

"These are the themes underpinning the content of the new government program agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party …" said the new Taoiseach, Michael Martin.

The leader of Fianna Fáil said that it was a great privilege to be elected Taoiseach.

"Being elected Taoiseach of a free republic is one of the greatest awards that can be made to anyone," he said.

He said the three parties to the new coalition came from "very different" traditions.

"We do not agree on everything and could not have expected. However, we succeeded in unifying basic democratic principles and agreeing a comprehensive and balanced (government) program, ”he said.

He said the challenges for the new government were great but would be addressed.

"Our country has proven time and again that we can overcome the biggest challenges and we will do it again," said the newly elected Taoiseach.

Fianna Fáil leader is Ireland's 15th Taoiseach.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said the establishment of the new coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party would mean "the cessation of the War of Friends politics in parliament".

Varadkar said his party was entering government for the third consecutive term, something that had never happened before. He said that he would like to build on the work done by the last government but that it would also be an opportunity to put right some of the mistakes that Fine Gael had made.

Green Party leader Eamonn Ryan said that Michael Martin was well-qualified as a Taoiseach and a visionary who manages to remain prudent in times of crisis.

The Green Party leader claimed that Martin is a strong believer in social justice and willing to come up with new ideas.

Sinn Féin leader Mary-Lou McDonald said her party had been excluded from the established government talks by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

She said people voted in the election for change and that the new coalition had no change.

93 TDs who voted for his nomination Michael Martin, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party TDs and nine independent TDs. These TDs were Michael McNamara, Marian Harkin, Michael Lowry, Noel Grealish, Richard advisedDonoghue, Cathal Berry, Peter Fitzpatrick, Verona Murphy and Matt Shanahan.

63 voted against and three abstained, Mattie McGrath, Denis Naughten and Carol Nolan.

The new Taoiseach also announced his 11 appointments to the Seanad.

Former social protection minister Regina Doherty will lead the Senate.

The other nominations are Mary Fitzpatrick, Lorraine Clifford-Lee, Erin McGreehan, Timmy Dooley, Aisling Dolan, Emer Currie, Mary Seery Kearney, Vincent P Martin, Róisín Garvey and Eileen Flynn.