European Union leaders have formally granted Ukraine candidate status to become a member of the bloc during their two-day summit in Brussels, according to President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Diplomats have described the recommendation as historic, given the deep divisions in recent months over Ukraine’s readiness to become a candidate for membership.

EU leaders also granted candidate status to Moldova.

“Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment”, Mr Michel said in a tweet referring to the European Council of EU leaders (EUCO).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he “sincerely commended” the leaders for their decision.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Zelensky called it a “unique and historic moment” in relations between the EU and Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s future is within the EU,” he added.

Several months ago there was far from any clear consensus on Ukraine joining the EU.

Despite widespread sympathy for the country due to the trauma and destruction unleashed by Russia’s invasion, many member states believed Ukraine’s pre-war problems of corruption, not to mention its size and economic ranking, meant it was not yet ready for candidate status.

However, that has changed following the February invasion and ensuing war.

Earlier today, Ukraine said it was “waiting for the green light” to receive EU candidacy status.

Head of the Ukrainian presidency Andriy Yermak said on Telegram: “We are waiting for the green light, Ukraine has earned candidate status.”

He added that Ukraine’s goal is “full membership in the EU.”

Last week, the European Commission recommended that Ukraine should be granted candidate status, with accession negotiations conditional on major reforms.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that Ukraine had “already implemented roughly 70% of rules, norms and standards.

“Yet important work remains to be done, on the rule of law, oligarchs, anti-corruption and fundamental rights,” she said, adding that “progress depends entirely on Ukraine.”

The fact Ukrainians were dying in their tens of thousands in order to embrace a future based on European democracy turned the tide of opinion in formerly reticent capitals such as Paris, Berlin and Rome.

Mr Zelensky said he had been conducting a “telephone marathon” on his country’s behalf in the run-up to the meeting, making his case to 11 European leaders yesterday alone.

“We are preparing for the historic decision of the European Council. There are only a few hours remaining before it,” he said in his daily address.

Historic #EUCO on EU enlargement – and a significant day for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.

It is 50 years since Ireland joined the EU, our single most transformative event in modern history.

It is 50 years since Ireland joined the EU, our single most transformative event in modern history.

EU is sending a message of solidarity to Ukraine – you belong to the European family. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 23, 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the meeting as “very significant”.

“Its historic in the sense of the enlargement of the European Union. I’m particularly pleased as a longstanding advocate for Ukraine’s application to candidate status to become members of the European Union,” he said.

“We in Ireland know what being in the European Union means. It is the fiftieth anniversary of Ireland’s decision to join the European Union – probably the single most transformative decision and event that happened in modern Irish history,” he added.

“I always could not comprehend how we could ever refuse accession to other member states because we know that membership itself can be transformative and can spur on economic development,” Mr Martin said.

“I think today the European Union is sending a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine that you belong to the European family, that you belong to the European Union and a decision will be taken today to facilitate the application and you will have candidate status to join the European Union along with Moldova and over time Georgia,” he said.

Ireland has long supported candidacy and was the first western EU member states to join the Baltic and eastern European member states in pressing for the offer.

EU leaders will also discuss enlargement in the western Balkans.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, talks with the French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, and the President of the European Council Charles Michel

However, the collapse of the Bulgarian coalition means Sofia will not be in a position to lift a veto it has imposed on bringing North Macedonia a step closer to membership.

The veto is the result of a dispute between North Macedonia and Bulgaria over history and language.

Earlier this month German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the European Union to begin accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania to finally fulfil its pledge to integrate the western Balkans.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama today hailed Ukraine potentially joining his country as a candidate for EU membership but warned against any unreasonable hopes for a speedy process.

“North Macedonia is a candidate for 17 years if I have not lost count, Albania since eight, so welcome to Ukraine,” Mr Rama said as he arrived for an EU summit with western Balkan countries.

“It’s a good thing to give Ukraine the status. But I hope that Ukrainian people will not make many illusions.”

EU bans Russian lobbying from its institutions

Meanwhile, the EU’s major institutions have banned lobbyists working for Russian interests from their premises, officials have said.

The 705-member European Parliament made the move already in early June and the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, as well as the Council, which represents member states, have followed suit.

“We have been instructed that we should no longer receive people who represent a Russian interest,” an EU official.

The decision concerns all Russian interest representatives who are registered to have access to the premises of the institutions to meet with commissioners, their staff and elected MEPs.

The decision is part of the implementation of the sixth set of sanctions adopted by the European Union, which bans all business and public relations consultancy services.

Russian diplomats, officials and executives were already banned from EU facilities and denied visas to enter the bloc, but until now EU nationals representing the interests of their Russian clients in Brussels had not been prevented from conducting business.

Additional reporting AFP