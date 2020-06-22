Historic announcement from Apple: Macs will have proprietary CPUs!

It has been one of the most circulated rumours on the web in recent weeks and has been confirmed during the opening keynote of WWDC. Tim Cook has indeed announced the changeover of Macs to proprietary chips, which marks the farewell to Intel after several years of use.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the presentation of the new macOS Big Sur. The CEO, together with some engineers, highlighted the benefits that Macs will have from this transition, making a parallel of those brought to iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch which as known integrate chips designed directly by Apple.

In absolute terms, it is An improvement is expected not only in performance but also in energy efficiency, to which is added greater security for personal data stored on computers. Apple will have more control over all aspects and will be able to integrate all the technologies in its possession.

Apple also focused on the software aspect. Federighi talked about some native applications for Apple Silicon, but he also claimed that in a few days, developers will be able to make their apps compatible with the new CPU. Companies that are partnering with Apple to bring their application suite to Apple Silicon also include Microsoft and Adobe. A demo of Photoshop, Lightroom, but also Powerpoint, Word and Excel were shown, and the responsiveness seemed really impressive.