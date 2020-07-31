Hisense ULED H55U7QF, review: a TV to storm the mid-range thanks to its great implementation of FALD technology

The new objective of Chinese brands is to conquer the television market. And Hisense is one of the manufacturers that is growing the most in Spain. During these weeks we have been able to test the Hisense ULED H55U7QF model, its new TV with Quantum Dot technology and Full Array LED backlight that wants to be placed as an alternative to other brands due to its quality / price ratio.

Hisense has big plans for this television, since it is positioned as the official model for Euro 2020 that due to the coronavirus will take place in 2021.

This is ours Hisense ULED U7QF review, a television that improves on sections as important as brightness and contrast compared to the previous generation. This has been our experience with it. Below we explain where it has lived up to our expectations and where it has room for improvement.

Hisense H55U7QF, technical specifications

The panel chosen by Hisense for this ULED is LED type, with 4K Ultra HD resolution and 16: 9 format. The company is committed to quantum dot technology to improve color reproduction, but this year it also incorporates a ‘type backlight’Full Array Local Dimming ‘(FALD) with 72 zones to improve contrast. It is a technology commonly used in medium-high range models and we appreciate having it here.

To manage the processing, Hisense incorporates its Hi-View Engine AI processor. It is based on a quad-core MediaTek MSD6886 chipset, previously used in previous brand televisions.

Regarding colorimetry, Hisense assures that this television is capable of covering 72% of the BT.2020 color space. This is a fairly adequate level for a mid-range model. At the level of HDR formats, the Hisense ULED U7QF arrives with compatibility with HDR10, HLG, as well as HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, being one of the few companies to accept these last two formats at the same time.

Hisense introduces a new version of its operating system: VIDAA U4.0. While at the connectivity level we have 4 HDMI 2.0 ports, one of them being ARC compatible. Here we leave you with the complete table of technical specifications before going on to describe each of the sections.

Hisense ULED H55U7QF Panel 55-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 dots) resolution LEDs Backlight FullArrayLED with 72 local dimming zones Panel technology Quantum dot



8 bits + FRC DRINKING FREQUENCY VSYNC 60 Hz BRIGHT DELIVERY 400 nits / 700 nits (peak) HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 + and HLG PROCESSOR

Design: a nice front, a simple back

The design of the Hisense U7QF seems very successful. We have one Central ‘U’ shaped base with a gray plastic finish and slim profile. Stability is good and the TV is relatively light, making it easy to move smoothly.

We have 1.7mm top and side bezels and a 15mm bottom frame. At the bottom edge we have a silver edge with a slight incline at the tips, while at the top the edge is again narrow. Naked eye, this Hisense could go through a higher-end television, which is usually a good sign.

The Hisense logo is in the center, just above some LEDs to show when the TV is turned on. Personally, we would have liked to find a more subtle and better integrated LED, but in general the front aspect of the TV is very clean, simple and we believe that it will fit well in most living rooms.

The design of the Hisense ULED U7QF is very neat, with slim, silver bezels up the front.

As with all FALD televisions, the thickness at the back is not its strong point.

Ahead it offers a good design, but when we look at it from the side is when we realize that we are facing a mid-range model. The frame of the TV is plastic and thin, but on the back we immediately have a thicker body to cover all the electronics. Having Full Array LED backlight directly affects the thickness of the TV. A little “but” worth paying for.

The connectors on the TV point back and to the side. It is a fairly classic placement, where all are visible and its use is comfortable. It is not an innovative or highly aesthetic solution, but it is effective.

Through the two rear legs we have a cable management. It is a small click where we can pass the cable.

On the side we find the other connectors, from the antenna connection, three HDMI 2.0 ports, one optical port and two USB 2.0. Port one of the HDMI is ARC (Audio Return Channel), although not eARC, so we cannot extract the Dolby Atmos and DTS: X sound. Pointing towards the wall we have a fourth HDMI, the connectors for RCA audio and the Ethernet. During these weeks of use, comment that we have experienced a specific problem of fitting with the HDMI 3 port on the side.

The Hisense ULED U7QF is compatible with VESA mounts, 300 x 200 mm, and has Bluetooth connectivity to connect headphones or wireless speakers. No VGA connection or 3.5mm headphone output

The most relevant feature of this model is the incorporation of a FullLED backlight panel, with 72 zones. This technology allows to improve the lighting more precisely, which in the end results in an improvement in contrast (6000: 1). The Hi-View Engine AI processor is in charge of controlling the