Tech NewsReviews
Updated:

Hisense ULED H55U7QF, review: a TV to storm the mid-range thanks to its great implementation of FALD technology

By Brian Adam
83
0

Most Viewd

AppleBrian Adam -

An email published by the US congress shows how ruthless Steve Jobs was

That Steve Jobs was a ruthless CEO and entrepreneur is not new, and those who have closely followed the...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Huawei Days active from now: up to 40% discount on myriad products

"Surprise" at midnight: from this moment the promotions related to the Huawei Days initiative, which it provides, are active...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to make TikTok videos with photos from your gallery

TikTok is the fashion application and its videos have become the daily life of the youngest but also of...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to add your face to a GIF and share it on WhatsApp

Make your WhatsApp conversations even more fun with this app, which allows you to insert your face or that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Hisense ULED H55U7QF, review: a TV to storm the mid-range thanks to its great implementation of FALD technology

The new objective of Chinese brands is to conquer the television market. And Hisense is one of the manufacturers that is growing the most in Spain. During these weeks we have been able to test the Hisense ULED H55U7QF model, its new TV with Quantum Dot technology and Full Array LED backlight that wants to be placed as an alternative to other brands due to its quality / price ratio.

Hisense has big plans for this television, since it is positioned as the official model for Euro 2020 that due to the coronavirus will take place in 2021.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

This is ours Hisense ULED U7QF review, a television that improves on sections as important as brightness and contrast compared to the previous generation. This has been our experience with it. Below we explain where it has lived up to our expectations and where it has room for improvement.

Hisense H55U7QF, technical specifications

The panel chosen by Hisense for this ULED is LED type, with 4K Ultra HD resolution and 16: 9 format. The company is committed to quantum dot technology to improve color reproduction, but this year it also incorporates a ‘type backlight’Full Array Local Dimming ‘(FALD) with 72 zones to improve contrast. It is a technology commonly used in medium-high range models and we appreciate having it here.

To manage the processing, Hisense incorporates its Hi-View Engine AI processor. It is based on a quad-core MediaTek MSD6886 chipset, previously used in previous brand televisions.

Regarding colorimetry, Hisense assures that this television is capable of covering 72% of the BT.2020 color space. This is a fairly adequate level for a mid-range model. At the level of HDR formats, the Hisense ULED U7QF arrives with compatibility with HDR10, HLG, as well as HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, being one of the few companies to accept these last two formats at the same time.

Hisense introduces a new version of its operating system: VIDAA U4.0. While at the connectivity level we have 4 HDMI 2.0 ports, one of them being ARC compatible. Here we leave you with the complete table of technical specifications before going on to describe each of the sections.

Hisense ULED H55U7QF

Panel

55-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 dots) resolution LEDs

Backlight

FullArrayLED with 72 local dimming zones

Panel technology

Quantum dot

8 bits + FRC

DRINKING FREQUENCY VSYNC

60 Hz

BRIGHT DELIVERY

400 nits / 700 nits (peak)

HDR

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 + and HLG

PROCESSOR

Design: a nice front, a simple back

Hisense Uefa Tv

The design of the Hisense U7QF seems very successful. We have one Central ‘U’ shaped base with a gray plastic finish and slim profile. Stability is good and the TV is relatively light, making it easy to move smoothly.

We have 1.7mm top and side bezels and a 15mm bottom frame. At the bottom edge we have a silver edge with a slight incline at the tips, while at the top the edge is again narrow. Naked eye, this Hisense could go through a higher-end television, which is usually a good sign.

Hisense design

The Hisense logo is in the center, just above some LEDs to show when the TV is turned on. Personally, we would have liked to find a more subtle and better integrated LED, but in general the front aspect of the TV is very clean, simple and we believe that it will fit well in most living rooms.

The design of the Hisense ULED U7QF is very neat, with slim, silver bezels up the front.
Hisense Led

As with all FALD televisions, the thickness at the back is not its strong point.

Ahead it offers a good design, but when we look at it from the side is when we realize that we are facing a mid-range model. The frame of the TV is plastic and thin, but on the back we immediately have a thicker body to cover all the electronics. Having Full Array LED backlight directly affects the thickness of the TV. A little “but” worth paying for.

The connectors on the TV point back and to the side. It is a fairly classic placement, where all are visible and its use is comfortable. It is not an innovative or highly aesthetic solution, but it is effective.

Tele Hisense Side Design

Through the two rear legs we have a cable management. It is a small click where we can pass the cable.

On the side we find the other connectors, from the antenna connection, three HDMI 2.0 ports, one optical port and two USB 2.0. Port one of the HDMI is ARC (Audio Return Channel), although not eARC, so we cannot extract the Dolby Atmos and DTS: X sound. Pointing towards the wall we have a fourth HDMI, the connectors for RCA audio and the Ethernet. During these weeks of use, comment that we have experienced a specific problem of fitting with the HDMI 3 port on the side.

Hdmi Hisense Connections

The Hisense ULED U7QF is compatible with VESA mounts, 300 x 200 mm, and has Bluetooth connectivity to connect headphones or wireless speakers. No VGA connection or 3.5mm headphone output nor does it have a light sensor to adapt the one from the beginning of the year, its cheapest OLED TV.

The most relevant feature of this model is the incorporation of a FullLED backlight panel, with 72 zones. This technology allows to improve the lighting more precisely, which in the end results in an improvement in contrast (6000: 1). The Hi-View Engine AI processor is in charge of controlling the. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

More Articles Like This

Los 23 análisis de julio de Xataka: 7 móviles, 4 televisores, auriculares inalámbricos y todas nuestras reviews con sus notas

Reviews Brian Adam -
El verano ya está aquí, pero nosotros no paramos de probar los últimos dispositivos. Os lo mostramos con la mesa de análisis...
Read more

Motorola VerveBuds 800: true wireless and great autonomy at a great price

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Motorola continues its path as one of the brands that present the most novelties within the mobile panorama in what Wireless audio devices...
Read more

The next Airpods will make you listen to music through the bones of your head

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
It is a strange sensation that runs through your body when you first use a cochlear or bone conduction headphones, because you don't...
Read more

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, análisis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Analizamos el último juego de la franquicia de Sword Art Online que sigue de cerca las aventuras de Kirito en el mundo virtual de...
Read more

It is official: Apple recognizes that the new iPhone will not arrive on time

Mobile Brian Adam -
Both analysts specialized in Apple, and leakers who publish information from within the company, have been predicting for months that the coronavirus crisis...
Read more

In Death Unchained Review: an original rogue like for Oculus Quest

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Are you ready to take up your bow and take good aim to transform yourself into a great archer in virtual reality? Let's jump back...
Read more

Categories

5G News64Amazon75Android593Apple252Apps717Apps Reviews18Artificial Intelligence56Car Tech118Celebrities41Communication104Community314Computing138Corona Virus740Cybersecurity109Direct Link102Economy100Editor's Pick195Electronics86Entertainment618Facebook114Fashion And Beauty10Football86Gadget Reviews70Game Reviews193Gaming326Google244Health111How to?431Humans of Tallaght271Instagram32iphone114Laptop Reviews19Laptops72Latest news3235Microsoft61Mobile643Movies60Phone Reviews226Reviews567Robotics58Rovers53Science163Shopping Guide302Smart Gadgets881Social Networks365Space tech207Sports1016Sq.News3Tech Giants88Tech News3937Tesla61TikTOk32Top Stories811Twitter45WhatsApp192Windows152Youtube44

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY