MobileAndroidTech NewsElectronicsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Hisense announces the launch of the 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Laser TV 100L5F

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Hisense announces the launch of the 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Laser TV 100L5F

Hisense announces the launch of the new Laser TV 100L5F, designed to offer a projection area of ​​up to 100 inches, equal to 2.5 meters diagonal. Compared to traditional projectors, there are many differences: the new Laser TV in fact uses a short throw lens, which allows it to reach 100 inches a short distance from the wall.

In the press release released today, the manufacturer noted that just place it just 19 meters from the viewing area, and it is not necessary nor to fix it to the wall, much less to the ceiling. Another interesting aspect is represented by the fact that it does not require long connection cables.

Based on the DLP laser technology, the Laser TV makes the images clear and bright colors, and thanks to the light source it is able to minimize dispersion. In terms of duration, Hisense communicates more than 25,000 hours.

Also confirmed on support for 4K Ultra HD resolution for a total of 8.3 million pixels, which allow you to fully enjoy all the details present on the scenes even on large surfaces. It is also compatible with the HDR standard, and integrates a system that analyzes each image and optimizes it through a sequence of adjustment on each individual frame, calibrating brightness, saturation and contrast.

The audio compartment is made up of one 30 Watt speaker, with native support to the Doby Atmos standard. At the software level we also find the integration of the VIDAA platform which makes it practically the same as a console for home entertainment, on which it is possible to access streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. It is also possible to watch traditional TV programming through the digital terrestrial tuner and the Tivùsat 4K and R2 certification.

Active eye protection is also guaranteed, which means that if a person approaches the light source, the light beam automatically switches to black.

The arrival in stores is expected at the price of 3,999 dollars. With the addition of the screen instead passes to 5.999 Euro.

More Articles Like This

The impressive Krita drawing tool is now available on Android: powerful, professional and free

Android Brian Adam - 0
Krita is a drawing and illustration software that is offered as free alternative to well-known applications like Adobe Illustrator. Extremely popular on computers, Krita...
Read more

Sony Xperia 1 II in stores in July: it will cost as much as iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the presentation of the Xperia 1 II last February, held in reduced ranks due to the Coronavirus that led to the cancellation of...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is filtered before its launch: dual camera and Snapdragon 439 among its features

Android Brian Adam - 0
Slowly, Samsung is renewing its family of Galaxy M phones, so that so far this year the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 and...
Read more

Mediaworld offers: over 300 Euros discount on a 55-inch Panasonic TV

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
Go back to offered by Mediaworld one of the most popular Panasonic TVs of users, at a price that even in the past we...
Read more

The Elder Scrolls Blades Review: Bethesda duels arrive on Switch

Apps Brian Adam - 0
The first mobile chapter of the Bethesda fantasy series moves to Nintendo Switch with a year of improvements and updates.     The Elder ScrollsBlades represents the...
Read more

Sony Xperia L4, review: a solvent camera for all budgets

Android Brian Adam - 0
Sony once remarked that its intention was to abandon inexpensive entry-line phones to focus on superior models, but L series phones have never disappeared...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Hisense announces the launch of the 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Laser TV 100L5F

Hisense announces the launch of the new Laser TV 100L5F, designed to offer a projection area of ​​up to...
Read more
Android

The impressive Krita drawing tool is now available on Android: powerful, professional and free

Brian Adam - 0
Krita is a drawing and illustration software that is offered as free alternative to well-known applications like Adobe Illustrator. Extremely popular on computers, Krita...
Read more
Latest news

No new deaths due to Covid-19 first announced in March

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,120 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,606 people south of the border and 514 north of it ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Foreign tourists may enter Spain from July

Brian Adam - 0
Spain has been one of the countries most affected by AFP Foreign tourists will be able to return to Spain from July, announced the President...
Read more
Economy

Bukele-created tension puts financing and investment at risk, US firm warns

Brian Adam - 0
His analysis has made headlines this day in the stock market, according to a Bloomberg publication. For El Salvador The emerging markets analysis firm of...
Read more
Android

Sony Xperia 1 II in stores in July: it will cost as much as iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20

Brian Adam - 0
After the presentation of the Xperia 1 II last February, held in reduced ranks due to the Coronavirus that led to the cancellation of...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is filtered before its launch: dual camera and Snapdragon 439 among its features

Brian Adam - 0
Slowly, Samsung is renewing its family of Galaxy M phones, so that so far this year the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY