Hisense announces the launch of the 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Laser TV 100L5F

Hisense announces the launch of the new Laser TV 100L5F, designed to offer a projection area of ​​up to 100 inches, equal to 2.5 meters diagonal. Compared to traditional projectors, there are many differences: the new Laser TV in fact uses a short throw lens, which allows it to reach 100 inches a short distance from the wall.

In the press release released today, the manufacturer noted that just place it just 19 meters from the viewing area, and it is not necessary nor to fix it to the wall, much less to the ceiling. Another interesting aspect is represented by the fact that it does not require long connection cables.

Based on the DLP laser technology, the Laser TV makes the images clear and bright colors, and thanks to the light source it is able to minimize dispersion. In terms of duration, Hisense communicates more than 25,000 hours.

Also confirmed on support for 4K Ultra HD resolution for a total of 8.3 million pixels, which allow you to fully enjoy all the details present on the scenes even on large surfaces. It is also compatible with the HDR standard, and integrates a system that analyzes each image and optimizes it through a sequence of adjustment on each individual frame, calibrating brightness, saturation and contrast.

The audio compartment is made up of one 30 Watt speaker, with native support to the Doby Atmos standard. At the software level we also find the integration of the VIDAA platform which makes it practically the same as a console for home entertainment, on which it is possible to access streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. It is also possible to watch traditional TV programming through the digital terrestrial tuner and the Tivùsat 4K and R2 certification.

Active eye protection is also guaranteed, which means that if a person approaches the light source, the light beam automatically switches to black.

The arrival in stores is expected at the price of 3,999 dollars. With the addition of the screen instead passes to 5.999 Euro.