Hisense 65 '' TV on offer on the Unieuro shop with a 16% discount.

We never leave you with offers and even today we have presented several of them. Now, it's time for a new discounted product, this time, a TV produced by Hisense available on the Unieuro online shop with a 100 euro discount than the list price.

We refer to to the 65-inch 65B7100 4K Ultra HD model in black color available for purchase for only 499 euros with a 16% discount. Hisense Ultra HD is able to offer a resolution 4 times higher than the classic Full HD TV, highlighting more and more details and creating an increasingly immersive entertainment experience.

Thanks to the Depth Enhancer technology it is possible to adjust the dynamic contrast and add additional layers for a greater depth of the image. The Clean View automatically analyzes the input signal and removes the detected noise, offering even cleaner images, with more accurate and natural colors.

With the support of Artificial Intelligence and Scene Recognition technology, the image quality is even more optimized and the sound is able to identify the type of program you are watching based on advanced algorithms. Any content from apps, TV channels, HDMI devices is recognized and adjusted automatically.

It is then possible to control the TV thanks to voice commands given directly through the assistant Alexa. It will thus be possible to turn the TV on or off, change channels and manage the viewing experience by synchronizing with the Amazon Echo without moving a finger. The smart TV is certified tivùsat and allows free access to over 50 channels in HD and 4K through the purchase of the proprietary smart CAM.

For those interested in purchasing, it is possible to do so through the Unieuro official website and select payment, also via PayPal, with free shipping at home or with collection directly from the store. Finally, when ordering, you can add the extension of legal guarantee, equal to 24 months, for a further 36 months at a cost of 129.99 euros.

We also remind you that these are the last days of the X-days Mediaworld and you can find many other TVs of the best brands at particularly interesting prices.