HIS reaction of Daniel Radcliffe upon learning that Rupert Grint has had a son

They say that reality always surpasses fiction. Although in the case of the protagonists of the Harry Potter saga, they have had to wait a decade for it to happen . Especially one of them, Rupert Grint, who, as happened to his character Ron Weasley in the latest instalment of the franchise, has just become a father, thus becoming the first of the trio of wizard friends who has descendants.

The good news came last week, which was when it was announced that the British interpreter and his partner Georgia Groome had just had their first baby. An event that has caused curious reactions among his former castmates. Especially Daniel Radcliffe, who has just revealed what his curious reaction was when he found out. And we already warn you that it is very similar to that of anyone who has seen these young people grow up in the cinema.

“I am really happy for him. In fact, I wrote him the other day to tell him, “ Radcliffe said during an interview with the Watch What Happens Life! before recognizing that this novelty had also awakened contradictory feelings.

“On the one hand, it’s really cool that Rupert is already a father. But on the other hand, it is also super rare for me to think that we are all of age to start having children. But hey, in view is that we have come to it, “he explained.