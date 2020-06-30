Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Hide The Pain Harold explains how he unwittingly became a meme

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How do you accidentally become a meme? It may seem like a trivial question, but in reality, there may be a very interesting story behind it. This is that of hiding The Pain Harold.

In a video posted on BuzzFeed’s official YouTube channel, Hide The Pain Harold, which actually his name is András Arató and he is 75 years old, revealed that he was a Hungarian electrical engineer who one day agreed to pose for stock photos.

For the uninitiated, stock images are used, often for a fee, by those who need photos for advertising, articles and much more. For this reason, after posing for the shots, Arató claimed to have done some research online, just to understand who had chosen to use his face. During his research, the man discovered that the images had been used for sponsor products of any kind as well as for hiring staff.

So far so good, but Arató wanted to repeat the research a few months later, in order to understand how much those stock images were travelling around the world. However, at that moment the engineer realized that he had become a meme. At first, Arató did not know how to react, as unfortunately many people were “making fun of” (when it was fine).

The engineer stated that, for a moment, he intended to have all the images removed, only to understand later that it could not be done. However, after several years, Arató wanted to try to fix the situation revealing his identity on a Russian social network. This caused some “confusion” on the web, as some thought it wasn’t a real person.

Following the engineer’s “come out”, many users began to see that meme differently and Arató said that people are now stopping him on the street and that, in the end, this situation has managed to bring him several new ones. opportunity. For example, the engineer (who has now accepted the figure of Harold The Pain) he collaborated with Coca Cola for a commercial, has a manager and is even planning to make a film.

If you are wondering, yes: it has a page on English Wikipedia.

More Articles Like This

The story of Makokou, a gorilla from South Africa, transported to the hospital for a CT scan

Top Stories Brian Adam -
This is the story of Makokou, a gorilla weighing more than 200 kilos who has had a CT scan due to some annoying nose problems. Our...
Read more

Donald Trump has been suspended by Twitch, the most popular subreddit closed

Latest news Brian Adam -
Twitch, a platform owned by the American Amazon, and Reddit, a famous American social portal, is a rather strong position. Indeed, the former has...
Read more

In Japan, the cat that saved the life of an injured person became a hero

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Tokyo: The pet cat that helped save the life of an injured man became a hero. According to Japanese television, an elderly man near the...
Read more

Microsoft will provide home-based certification to Pakistani students

Microsoft Brian Adam -
Islamabad: Microsoft, in partnership with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), will enable students to obtain Microsoft certification at home. In this regard,...
Read more

Microplastics have also colonized Antarctica’s food networks

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Microplastics have been discovered in practically every corner of the globe, and new environments are always spotted: from national parks to mountain tops ......
Read more

This is the correct way to clean and disinfect your cell phone

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Follow this step-by-step guide to clean and disinfect your cell phone correctly and without causing damage. The cell phone is one of the objects with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY