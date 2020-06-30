Hide The Pain Harold explains how he unwittingly became a meme

How do you accidentally become a meme? It may seem like a trivial question, but in reality, there may be a very interesting story behind it. This is that of hiding The Pain Harold.

In a video posted on BuzzFeed’s official YouTube channel, Hide The Pain Harold, which actually his name is András Arató and he is 75 years old, revealed that he was a Hungarian electrical engineer who one day agreed to pose for stock photos.

For the uninitiated, stock images are used, often for a fee, by those who need photos for advertising, articles and much more. For this reason, after posing for the shots, Arató claimed to have done some research online, just to understand who had chosen to use his face. During his research, the man discovered that the images had been used for sponsor products of any kind as well as for hiring staff.

So far so good, but Arató wanted to repeat the research a few months later, in order to understand how much those stock images were travelling around the world. However, at that moment the engineer realized that he had become a meme. At first, Arató did not know how to react, as unfortunately many people were “making fun of” (when it was fine).

The engineer stated that, for a moment, he intended to have all the images removed, only to understand later that it could not be done. However, after several years, Arató wanted to try to fix the situation revealing his identity on a Russian social network. This caused some “confusion” on the web, as some thought it wasn’t a real person.

Following the engineer’s “come out”, many users began to see that meme differently and Arató said that people are now stopping him on the street and that, in the end, this situation has managed to bring him several new ones. opportunity. For example, the engineer (who has now accepted the figure of Harold The Pain) he collaborated with Coca Cola for a commercial, has a manager and is even planning to make a film.

If you are wondering, yes: it has a page on English Wikipedia.