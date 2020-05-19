Tuesday, May 19, 2020
ReviewsGame ReviewsTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Heroland, analysis: The challenge of not being the protagonist

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A team of veterans from the Japanese industry present us with a game where nothing is what it seems and the epic is really papier-mache for the entertainment of some very special heroes / clients.

Heroland

Looks are deceiving. What at first glance may seem like a thing, once hands in the mass can lead, for better or for worse, to something very different. And that's what happens to this Heroland from Furyo Corporation and Marvelous AQL. At first glance we seem to be facing an RPG, but in practice this title is closer to the conversational adventure combined with a point of strategy.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne-SfVCeSIk (/ embed)

Directed by Takahiro Yamane, who was also in charge of Fantasy Life, this is not a game that likes topics. Already from his own approach he moves away from the topics with a argument between the ironic and the subrealistic, and with great doses of cynicism. We put ourselves in the shoes of a currito that has just been hired precariously to work in Heroland, an entertainment island where clients can feel like true heroes. In this heavenly place anyone can become the protagonist of their own adventure for a small fee, advancing through dungeons and defeating enemies like an expert.

The client always sends

Our task is to guide clients through these dungeons where they will face enemies (actually our coworkers) with the aim of ensuring that they complete the combats, and in the meantime maximize their fun by equipping and helping them in the right way. as efficient as possible.

Despite what it might seem, the game lacks any exploration mechanics. The "dungeons" we traverse are actually made up of conversations and battles. In the latter, the characters we guide will be in charge of fighting on their own, but periodically we can give them instructions such as focusing on an enemy, saving energy-consuming attacks, or going all out.

We will also be in charge of carrying the objects that the members of the group may need (objects of healing or recovery of altered states) and using them at the right time, as well as selecting the equipment at the beginning of each game. It will be our task, therefore, especially when things get complicated and being able to choose the most appropriate at the beginning of each scan.

Since our tips can only be activated after a while in combat and require a timeout to rerun, one of the keys is to choose the right time to advise our clients and ensure they win.

A subrealist history

But beyond this mechanic, the bulk of the game will be spent reading, getting to know the bizarre characters that populate this universe and learning the reality of where we work and some of its secrets. A curious script, full of humor mixed with a speck of intrigue sometimes and large doses of subrealism; Able to hold the player's attention in general although at times it can become a bit heavy. Behind him is a team with great experience, made up of Nobuyuki Inoue and Nobuhiro Imagawa, also involved in titles like Legend of Mana or Mother 3.

Our character will generally remain silent except when there are panels to choose an answer (a mechanic from which the game itself takes advantage), but in return we will have a chatty fairy that will become our histrionic voice before our clients and colleagues. A pity that the game comes to us in English, so a minimum command of Shakespeare's language will be necessary to correctly follow the plot, which is the essence of the game.

One of the most striking aspects is its graphic finish, a 2D pixel art mix with 3D which is somewhat reminiscent of what has been seen in games like Paper Mario, but with its own personality. Is a very showy finish, although the scenarios are somewhat simplistic and especially in the dungeons something more variety and detail would have been appreciated. It doesn't help that we will repeat scenarios many times. But in general, humor and color comes to save the day in this Heroland.

CONCLUSION

Heroland, despite what it may seem, is fundamentally a conversational adventure in which the greatest enjoyment comes from enjoying its original script. Something that does not just save its gameplay, original but somewhat limited and, above all, somewhat repetitive.

THE BEST

  • The original proposal and the script, full of jokes and funny moments.
  • The graphic style, simple but with a lot of personality.

WORST

  • The playable mechanics, although original, are repetitive and make the player feel like a passive element of the combats.
  • It becomes repetitive.
6.5

Right

It is neither the latest nor the most original, nor does it have the best execution, but it can be fun if you like the genre. Good, but upgradeable.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, review: another attempt by Xiaomi to storm the mid-range

Android Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of the year, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7 to inaugurate its new independent brand Redmi by Xiaomi, and shortly after,...
Read more

Xiaomi launches Amazfit Ares, new security camera, Qi charger and Smart TV

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam - 0
Great launch day today for Xiaomi. If yesterday they launched a smart tower fan, today they have added four more technological products (in addition...
Read more

Giraffe and Annika, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We played Giraffe and Annika, a visual proposal in the Ghibli style that aims to tell us an emotional story through the eyes of...
Read more

Will Tesla’s new batteries be a promise finally fulfilled?

Car Tech Brian Adam - 0
Tesla may finally be about to have its expensive Model 3 ready for the mass market. The cost of batteries has always been the...
Read more

How to access your Google Drive files from Windows 10 search

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft's cloud storage system is seamlessly integrated into Windows 10, however many users store their files on other services like Google Drive. Of course,...
Read more

Microsoft Teams Now Allows You To Hold Video Calls With Up To Nine Participants Simultaneously

Microsoft Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of May we saw some of the improvements that Microsoft was preparing for Teams, the tool to be in touch and...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Heroland, analysis: The challenge of not being the protagonist

A team of veterans from the Japanese industry present us with a game where nothing is what it seems...
Read more
Economy

Korea signs with CABEI a Donation Trust Fund for US $ 50 million for the benefit of the Central American region

Brian Adam - 0
This is the largest individual non-reimbursable financial cooperation that CABEI has received in its entire history. By Summa Magazine In the framework of the recent incorporation...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, review: another attempt by Xiaomi to storm the mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of the year, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7 to inaugurate its new independent brand Redmi by Xiaomi, and shortly after,...
Read more
Corona Virus

Health Allies promote virtual consultation to support patients and reactivate the private health sector

Brian Adam - 0
Alliance is between AUGE-UCR, Huli, AstraZeneca and the Embassy of the United Kingdom. By Summa Magazine The University Agency for Entrepreneurship Management of the University...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches Amazfit Ares, new security camera, Qi charger and Smart TV

Brian Adam - 0
Great launch day today for Xiaomi. If yesterday they launched a smart tower fan, today they have added four more technological products (in addition...
Read more
Game Reviews

Giraffe and Annika, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We played Giraffe and Annika, a visual proposal in the Ghibli style that aims to tell us an emotional story through the eyes of...
Read more
Corona Virus

US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis. US President Donald Trump has once...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY