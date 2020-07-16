Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Here’s where to see the live launch of the Minotaur IV rocket: it will bring 4 satellites into orbit

By Brian Adam
Today, a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket will launch four satellites into orbit at 15:00. The rocket will be launched from Pad-0B at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. The four spacecraft are from the National Reconnaissance Office, belonging to the US Department of Defense.

Today ‘s will be the first launch from the US Space Force website, as well as for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The launch contract has a declared value of $ 38 million and was awarded under the U.S. program. The United States Air Force’s Orbital / Suborbital Program 3 Lane 1 for small satellite launches.

Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur IV rocket is 24 meters high (much smaller than the colossal NASA rocket) and is made up of three solid-fuel engines recovered from old intercontinental ballistic missiles and a commercial solid rocket engine as the upper stage. The launch could be visible along the east coast of the United States. For all those who are not lucky enough to see it live, the mission will be streamed live.

We are looking forward to launching NROL-129 for our National Reconnaissance Office client,” said Gen. Jason Cothern, SMC deputy commander and executive director of the Air Force program for Space Enterprise.”This is an excellent example of the use of SMC’s small launch contracts to expand our ability to provide reliable and guaranteed access to space“.

You can follow the life – which will start in a few minutes – through this link.

