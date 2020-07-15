Tech NewsSpace tech
Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

By Brian Adam
Here's how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy an astronomical show. After the flop of the comet ATLAS, in fact, here it comes to “console us” C / 2020 F3, known by all as the “Comet NEOWISE”.

In the past days, the space stone has already been visible in the night sky. Furthermore, between 14 and 15 July, the comet will approach our planet and will be visible in northern Italy as it will become “circumpolar”, or will remain above the horizon of a certain place; in simple terms, it can be followed all night until 23 July. Even, according to estimates, it may continue to be visible until the beginning of next month, on August 1st.

Of course, although the mere sight is enough to enjoy the show, it is better to equip with a telescope or binoculars, possibly moving away from the dazzling city lights. From 13 July it will be visible in the constellation of the Lynx, then it will reach Ursa Major around 17 July and, finally, the Chioma di Berenice on 27. It will be enough to point our gaze, therefore, in a north-west direction above our heads.

To recap:

  • From 14 to 15 July, the comet will become circumpolar for Northern Italy and can be followed all night starting from 21:00.
  • From 23 July, however, the cosmic stone will be observed only during the evening, since it will have moved away from the Sun and its brightness will drop … even if it approaches the apogee of Earth, the closest point to our planet.
  • From 23 onwards, C / 2020 F3 will move further and further, continuing its journey in the Universe, to then return to visit us “only” after 7,000 years.

In short – without any doubt – when he returns to us he will find a very different place … who knows if humanity will still be there to observe the show again.

