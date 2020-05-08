Luca Parmitano and ESA and NASA astronaut Christina Koch tested in 2019 the operation of the slime without the absence of gravity. The demonstration was organized by the International Space Station U.S., the project aims to create educational videos and content to promote science, technology and mathematics to children.

“The International Space Station is the only place where you can do it, so don’t try it at home – or if you try, expect something very, very different,” says the astronaut Luca Parmitano. “Slime is a non-Newtonian fluid, a material in which its viscosity (flow resistance) changes according to the amount of shear stress applied to it, for example by squeezing or stirring” explained the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS).

The video was broadcast by the American television station Nickelodeon, famous in Italy for cartoons such as SpongeBob or Due fantagenitori. The slime has arrived aboard a SpaceX spacecraft with other scientific experiments and supplies for the crew of the space station Expedition 61 in July 2019.

“Playing with slime in space is much more fun than I thought – and much more unpredictable“, underlines Koch.”Just like all the other science we do, you can’t replicate these experiments on Earth, you need zero gravity to see some of these behaviours.“Ever since man stepped into space, he has observed the behaviour of water and other fluids in microgravity conditions. It wasn’t just for fun, as past experiments have helped improve the design of fuel tanks and microfluidic devices for medical applications.