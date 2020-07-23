Here is the video of a terrifying black 'mud river' created after a fire

The dry river Cañada del Oro Wash, Arizona has been invaded by a muddy black “slime” on July 15, 2020. The phenomenon in question is called “Sediment slug”. A video of the event was captured by Pima County officials on Twitter, who filmed the fast-moving mud, dark with ash and soot.

This area was hit by a fire – on June 5 – that has engulfed over 48,377 hectares of the park in a region covering several ecosystems. Fires like that “they leave the soil charred, sterile and unable to absorb water“, officials wrote on Twitter.”Even light rain can produce devastating mud floods and outflows, often on short notice.”

The new soil structure, therefore, repels water. “It takes much less rain to trigger debris flows from burnt basins than in unburned areas” explains the California Water Science Center of the USGS.”In Southern California, just 7mm of rain in 30 minutes triggered debris flows“.

With this loss of vegetation that keeps the soil in place, the ash and loses earth end up suffocating the waterways. This reduces dissolved oxygen levels, while an increase in nutrients allows cyanobacteria to grow is to algae to bloom, absorbing even more oxygen. “Rapidly moving and highly destructive debris streams triggered by heavy rain are one of the most dangerous post-fire hazards. Such debris flows are particularly dangerous because they tend to occur on short notice” explained a USGS report.