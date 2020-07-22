Editor's PickTech NewsMobile
Updated:

Here is the smallest latest generation smartphone in the world

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

OpenAI GPT-3 can generate code: I’m an AI and I’ll explain how!

OpenAI researchers have published a document describing a cutting edge linguistic model composed of 175 billion parameters. The previous...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives in Spain: prices and release date

Just a month ago we were giving the news of the official presentation of the new Xiaomi Smart...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This spectacular photo shows us four heavenly wonders: there is also the comet NEOWISE

The "record" image attached to this news shows a meteor of a split second that crawls in the sky,...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Here is the smallest latest generation smartphone in the world

Are you tired of smartphones with the display over 6 inches? Do you have the hands of a hobbit and don’t know where to look for suitable devices for you? Don’t worry, there is a solution for all of you: it smartphone Jelly 2, the smallest in the world with Android 10 and many latest generation features.

Produced by Unihertz, Jelly 2 is the successor to the original Jelly launched on the market in 2017. The experts of the sector at the time did not spare themselves with criticisms: there were talk of an unusable keyboard, very poor autonomy and several problems with apps. However, the Chinese company has learned its lesson and has launched the crowdfunding campaign for the second model on Kickstarter, which has already proved successful.

The technical sheet shows us a smartphone with dimensions equal to 95×49.4×16.5 mm, with 3-inch display and the resolution equal to 480×854 pixels, therefore 0.55 ”more than the predecessor. The processor supplied is an Helio P60 octa-core 2.0GHz, already seen in the past in several OPPO devices, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Camera side we find one single 16MP rear lens with autofocus and an 8MP front sensor, not perfect but able to do their job considering the device in question. The battery has definitely improved compared to the first Jelly, as it has passed from 950mAh to 2000mAh, not able to guarantee autonomy like low-end smartphones but still suitable for classic basic functions such as calls, messages and a few minutes on social media.

Among the various features then include Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, support for 4G, GPS and USB-C port. Finally, the operating system supplied is Android 10.

Jelly 2, therefore, looks like an “essential” telephone, as big as a small potato and very space-saving, suitable for those who do not want to spend good money on a smartphone but always keep one in their pocket.

It is currently available on Kickstarter discounted by 30% at the modest price of 139 Euros, but special offers are also available as a bundle of 2 pieces for 253 Euros or 10 pieces for 1241 Euros if you want to make a gift to your friends and relatives. And the shipping is also free!

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

OnePlus Nord, a return to the origins to fight in the competitive mid-range with 5G

Android Brian Adam -
After numerous leaks and advances from the brand itself we already have among us the new OnePlus Nord, the latest creation of the manufacturer...
Read more

Amazon expands deliveries via robots to other countries

Amazon Brian Adam -
The most attentive of you will surely remember Scout, the Amazon robot announced in January 2019 able to deliver independently. So far the six-wheeled...
Read more

Spotify opens to videos: the first podcasts to watch arrive

Apps Brian Adam -
Despite the recent subscription boom, Spotify has decided not to sleep on its laurels and launch a feature that it could revolutionize the way...
Read more

How to ask Netflix for all the personal data you have about us

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the big concerns that many users have these days is knowing to what extent the data we generate on a daily basis...
Read more

No periscopic telephoto lens for iPhone 12: users will have to wait any longer

iphone Brian Adam -
A new research note from the popular TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reports that Apple plans to introduce periscopic telephoto lenses on the iPhone...
Read more

You go on holiday? With these seven applications you can remotely access your PC

Apps Brian Adam -
Controlling our PC remotely can be very useful now that there are many who go on vacation and temporarily park their work computer. This does...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY