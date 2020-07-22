Here is the smallest latest generation smartphone in the world

Are you tired of smartphones with the display over 6 inches? Do you have the hands of a hobbit and don’t know where to look for suitable devices for you? Don’t worry, there is a solution for all of you: it smartphone Jelly 2, the smallest in the world with Android 10 and many latest generation features.

Produced by Unihertz, Jelly 2 is the successor to the original Jelly launched on the market in 2017. The experts of the sector at the time did not spare themselves with criticisms: there were talk of an unusable keyboard, very poor autonomy and several problems with apps. However, the Chinese company has learned its lesson and has launched the crowdfunding campaign for the second model on Kickstarter, which has already proved successful.

The technical sheet shows us a smartphone with dimensions equal to 95×49.4×16.5 mm, with 3-inch display and the resolution equal to 480×854 pixels, therefore 0.55 ”more than the predecessor. The processor supplied is an Helio P60 octa-core 2.0GHz, already seen in the past in several OPPO devices, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Camera side we find one single 16MP rear lens with autofocus and an 8MP front sensor, not perfect but able to do their job considering the device in question. The battery has definitely improved compared to the first Jelly, as it has passed from 950mAh to 2000mAh, not able to guarantee autonomy like low-end smartphones but still suitable for classic basic functions such as calls, messages and a few minutes on social media.

Among the various features then include Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, support for 4G, GPS and USB-C port. Finally, the operating system supplied is Android 10.

Jelly 2, therefore, looks like an “essential” telephone, as big as a small potato and very space-saving, suitable for those who do not want to spend good money on a smartphone but always keep one in their pocket.

It is currently available on Kickstarter discounted by 30% at the modest price of 139 Euros, but special offers are also available as a bundle of 2 pieces for 253 Euros or 10 pieces for 1241 Euros if you want to make a gift to your friends and relatives. And the shipping is also free!