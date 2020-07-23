Here is the ranking of the worst passwords of the year: 123456 is always first

Splashdata has drawn up, as per protocol, the most dangerous passwords among those used by users and present in leaks published on the net following the violation of the main services. To the first place is confirmed “123456”, which is the most used worldwide.

In the second place, we find 123456789, which gains a position compared to the previous positioning, while closing the qwerty podium.

Below the complete list of the 25 worst passwords:

1 2 3 4 5 6 123456789 qwerty password 1234567 12345678 1 2 3 4 5 iloveyou 111111 123123 abc123 qwerty123 1q2w3e4r admin qwertyuiop 654321 555555 lovely 7777777 welcome 888888 princess dragon password1 23qwe

According to the researchers’ findings, almost 10% of users worldwide have used, at least once, one of the 25 passwords in the ranking, while 3% have adopted 123456.

“With this annual list we intend to get people to take the most effective measures to protect themselves online, and we think these and other efforts are finally starting to pay off. We can say that over the years people have started to move towards more complex passwords, but they are not going far enough since hackers can spot the simplest alphanumeric patterns, “said Morgan Slain, Splashdata CEO.

123456 was also among the worst passwords of 2018, and represents a real sword of Damocles that hangs on the accounts of users active worldwide, as it is extremely easy to guess by the thugs.