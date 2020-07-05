Here is the disturbing melody created by the vibrations of a star

Who would have thought that one day it would be possible to listen to the music of the stars? Now you can do it, thanks to the technology and thanks to the famous manufacturer Brian Eno, considered one of the most important modern musicians.

We think of sound as “something that makes noise”, but in physics, sound is only a vibration that passes through matter. With this concept in mind, the Universe – apparently silent – is a cosmic orchestra. All stars produce infrared sound waves, too low to be heard by a human ear, but which can be picked up by telescopes.

Sound waves are trapped in the outer layers and bounce inside. This makes the star vibrate, which in turn makes it dim and bright. Thanks to this we can detect them with telescopes and reconstruct the sound produced by these vibrations. In terms of instruments, the larger stars can be considered as the bass or the oboe, since they produce lower and deeper sounds, while the smaller stars can be considered as the flute or the violin, since they are more acute.

Just these infrared acoustic waves were calculated by the Israeli astrophysicist Dr Garik and arranged by Brian Eno, which are accelerated so that they can be heard. The reconstruction was created for it Starmus Festival this year – an international gathering focused on the celebration of astronomy, space exploration, music, art and sciences such as biology and chemistry.

Not just music: the study of sound waves in the stars helps astronomers study theirs size, age and internal structures, just like the way geologists measure the interior of the Earth from seismic waves and earthquakes.