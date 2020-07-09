Here, for the first time on video, the "killing" of a dead neuron by the brain

Our brain makes the differentiated: it has a waste disposal system which prevents dead and toxic neurons from clogging our biological pathways. Now, thanks to a test carried out on some mice, scientists have managed to capture a video of the process for the first time ever.

We don’t yet know many things about neurons, the new research (published in the journal Science Advances) could be a significant step forward to understand it … even if we have not yet understood if the human brain and that of mice are actually so similar. “This is the first time that the process has been seen in a live mammal’s brain,” says neurologist Jaime Grutzendler of the Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut. The team behind the study, in a nutshell, used a technique called 2Phatal to target a single brain cell in the mouse brain, and then followed the path of glial cells (cells that, together with neurons and blood vessels, form the nervous system) using fluorescent markers.

Specifically, three types of glial cells (microglia, astrocytes and NG2-Glia cells) have proven to be involved in a cell removal process highly coordinated, which removed both the dead neuron and any pathways connecting with the rest of the brain. The researchers also showed that if one type of glial cell were missing the dead neuron for any reason, other cell types would take their role in the waste removal process.

Another interesting discovery is the following: the brains of older mice were less efficient at cleaning up dead neuronal cells. One day new treatments could be developed that can take on this clearing process on behalf of the brain. “Understanding the process could provide insights into how to deal with cell death in a brain-injured by head trauma to stroke and other conditions,” says neurologist Eyiyemisi Damisah, of the Yale School of Medicine.