ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Here, for the first time on video, the "killing" of a dead neuron by the brain

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Our brain makes the differentiated: it has a waste disposal system which prevents dead and toxic neurons from clogging our biological pathways. Now, thanks to a test carried out on some mice, scientists have managed to capture a video of the process for the first time ever.

We don’t yet know many things about neurons, the new research (published in the journal Science Advances) could be a significant step forward to understand it … even if we have not yet understood if the human brain and that of mice are actually so similar. “This is the first time that the process has been seen in a live mammal’s brain,” says neurologist Jaime Grutzendler of the Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut. The team behind the study, in a nutshell, used a technique called 2Phatal to target a single brain cell in the mouse brain, and then followed the path of glial cells (cells that, together with neurons and blood vessels, form the nervous system) using fluorescent markers.

Specifically, three types of glial cells (microglia, astrocytes and NG2-Glia cells) have proven to be involved in a cell removal process highly coordinated, which removed both the dead neuron and any pathways connecting with the rest of the brain. The researchers also showed that if one type of glial cell were missing the dead neuron for any reason, other cell types would take their role in the waste removal process.

Another interesting discovery is the following: the brains of older mice were less efficient at cleaning up dead neuronal cells. One day new treatments could be developed that can take on this clearing process on behalf of the brain. “Understanding the process could provide insights into how to deal with cell death in a brain-injured by head trauma to stroke and other conditions,” says neurologist Eyiyemisi Damisah, of the Yale School of Medicine.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Science Brian Adam -
Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes magnetic south and vice versa....
Read more

Angiosperms were not always the "queens" of plants on Earth

Science Brian Adam -
A study analyzes the evolution of angiosperms, the most advanced and abundant plants on Earth, discovering that millions of years have passed before achieving...
Read more

Why do cats usually sleep in the highest places in the house?

Science Brian Adam -
Who has a domestic cat knows it very well: love heights. It is not uncommon to see them sleeping over the highest places in...
Read more

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning pink. Experts have already understood...
Read more

Russian model happy and satisfied with swollen cheeks after injection

Latest news Brian Adam -
Moscow: Russian model and Instagram star, Anastasia Pokreshik first thickened her lips to look unique, but her passion did not abate, so she...
Read more

Success in removing kidney stones through ultrasound

Health Brian Adam -
Washington: Kidney stones can now be easily destroyed by sound waves. This has been demonstrated in practice on pigs. Earlier, experts had conducted successful...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY