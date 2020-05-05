Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Techology
Updated:

Here are the Intel Comet Lake CPUs, frequencies up to 5.3 GHz and up to 20 Core

By Brian Adam
7
0

Most Viewd

Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei P40 Lite best buy in all. And with FreeBuds 3 even more irresistible. The review

We have tried for several days the new entry-level of the Huawei P-Series, the most awaited in these weeks....
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate 30 Pro: still one of the best on the market (and Google services are secondary)

The new Huawei Mate 30 Pro has arrived in Italy. He did it without Google's services but it is...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is “the beast”, the heart of 2020 smartphones

Qualcomm's new top-of-the-range SoC lays the foundations of what will be the best Android smartphones expected next year: 5G...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

HP Omen 15-dc1041nl: the gaming notebook with GeForce RTX 2060

Balanced hardware equipment characterizes this HP notebook of the Omen family, designed for gamers but based on a sober...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Found bricks of life inside a meteorite from Mars

The famous Mars meteorite Allan Hills 84001 (ALH84001), recovered in Antarctica in December 1984, contains 4 billion-year-old native organic...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The 55 ” Philips 55 OLED 754/12 4K TV for a discount of 300 euros from Unieuro

On our site, there is not a shortage of technological products and today we keep your company with an...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Best alternatives to Google Maps to get anywhere

Google Maps is probably the most complete map application that we can have on our mobile phone but we...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Facebook goes dark: best ‘adaptive’ colored backgrounds

It is often said that success is in thinking differently from others. If everyone follows a path, what better...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

special Here are the Intel Comet Lake CPUs, frequencies up to 5.3 GHz and up to 20 Core

Intel launches a new gauntlet to AMD. To do so, it focuses on its workhorse, that is operating frequencies, but also on theincrease in the number of cores available.
In addition to the presence of processors such as the top of the range i9-10900K with 10 physical cores, the real news is thereintroduction of Hyper-Threading technology in the low end, in which it has never been used. An answer to AMD’s choices, which instead uses it profitably since the first generation of Ryzen processors.

The news of the new generation

Intel developed the 10th generation processors with a particular focus on gaming, it is no secret that high frequencies give greater benefits in this area. But increasing the frequencies is not easy, especially for these processors that use a 14nm production process, that’s why Intel has tried to maximize thermal performance to the maximum. One of the tricks introduced in this tenth generation is the reduction of the thickness of the Die, which increases the dissipating capacity of the CPU, making it fresher.
Frequency management is the second weapon in the hands of Intel, which can count on Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, capable of pushing the two best cores available at maximum frequency, and on the new Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost. The first is an optimization of Turbo Boost Technology seen in the past, the second instead works through a algorithm that maximizes frequencies based on the context of use and the workload, as well as the temperature and environmental factors.
The news is not over, because there is also support for 2933 MHz DDR4 memories, wired 2.5 Gbps network connections and Wi-Fi 6 AX, in addition to the new Z490 chipset.

The socket, the LGA1200 also changes, the old motherboards are therefore not compatible with Comet Lake processors. Based on the game, Intel says that performance can increase from 10 to 33% compared to the previous generation, even reaching 80% if the comparison is made with the models of 3 years ago.

The new models

Intel today unveiled as many as 32 new processors. You can see the features and wholesale prices (per 1000 units) of all the models directly from the tables, better to focus on the most interesting variants and the most substantial innovations introduced. The most important observable is certainly the expansion of Hyper-Threading, now also available on Pentium Gold, in the i3 and i5 ranges. The multi core performance will have a substantial increase, Intel in the past has preferred to dedicate this technology to the high end but now the time has come to use it also in the low one, especially to give a concrete response to AMD’s competition.
To better understand the tables, we remind you that the CPUs with the “T” suffix are those with low energy consumption, as can also be seen from the lower TDP, of 35 W. All these models are equipped with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics.

Despite the more conservative energy management, the “T” range offers 10 cores and 20 threads, with frequencies reaching a maximum of 4.6 GHz in the i9-10900T. These variants they are ideal for small computers and for AIO systems, where space for more effective dissipation is not available.

In gaming, however, the most powerful processors are the masters. In this case the letter “K” indicates the ovecloccabili variants, the “F” those without integrated graphics, which remains optional. Up to i5-10600 the TDP is 65 W and a maximum of 6 cores and 12 threads can be reached with frequencies up to 4.5 GHz. Lower consumption is possible thanks to the absence of Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and Thermal Velocity technologies Boost, in these cases only Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 is available. However, the presence of the new i3 with 4 Core and 8 Thread, which can now also offer valid multi-core performance.
The i5-10600K and 10600KF bring the TDP to 125 W to facilitate overclocking, but it is to the i7 and i9 that we must look for maximum performance. Here too we find solutions with and without overclocking and integrated GPU, the two most interesting models remain the i7-10700K and the i9-10900K. The first is equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, has a TDP of 125 W and can go up to 5.1 GHz on two cores, while all cores together can work at 4.7 GHz.
The i9-10900K instead is the new spearhead of the range, a small power monster with 10 cores and 20 threadscapable of pushing up to 5.3 GHz at maximum speed on two cores and 4.8 GHz on all computing units. Again the TDP is 125 W.
Given these specifications, in the gaming field we have little doubt that Intel has the fastest solutions, now we will have to understand what the price and energy expenditure of these CPUs will be to get a more complete picture of the tenth generation processors.

More Articles Like This

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: a versatile gaming notebook

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, the gaming laptop market has experienced a very strong acceleration, so much so that eminent representatives of the hardware industry, such...
Read more

Why are smartphones always more expensive?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Why is the price of telephones in Italy, and in general worldwide, ever higher? Needless to go around: some brands have made themselves...
Read more

Amazon, the vice president resigns: "unacceptable to lay off the frightened employees"

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Vice President Tim Bray expressed dismay at the choice of Jeff Bezos company to "fire the warehouse workers who had protested frightened by...
Read more

All Asus Z490 motherboards coming soon for Intel Comet Lake processors

Techology Brian Adam - 0
  Intel has unveiled the new 10th generation processors, codenamed Comet Lake. These bring the LGA1200 socket and the Z490 chipset, a pair designed to...
Read more

Ho, Kena and Very Mobile: the offers of the virtual operators of May

Networks Brian Adam - 0
  The counter-offensive of virtual operators against disgruntled users who intend to carry out portability continues. In recent years, in fact, several operators controlled by...
Read more

OPPO Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite: photos, data sheet and first impressions

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
After our review of OPPO Find X2 Pro, the spearhead of the Chinese company's portfolio, the time has come to test the newcomers Find...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: a versatile gaming notebook

In recent years, the gaming laptop market has experienced a very strong acceleration, so much so that eminent representatives...
Read more
Smart World

Why are smartphones always more expensive?

Brian Adam - 0
Why is the price of telephones in Italy, and in general worldwide, ever higher? Needless to go around: some brands have made themselves...
Read more
Techology

Amazon, the vice president resigns: "unacceptable to lay off the frightened employees"

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Vice President Tim Bray expressed dismay at the choice of Jeff Bezos company to "fire the warehouse workers who had protested frightened by...
Read more
Techology

Here are the Intel Comet Lake CPUs, frequencies up to 5.3 GHz and up to 20 Core

Brian Adam - 0
Intel launches a new gauntlet to AMD. To do so, it focuses on its workhorse, that is operating frequencies, but also on theincrease in...
Read more
Techology

All Asus Z490 motherboards coming soon for Intel Comet Lake processors

Brian Adam - 0
  Intel has unveiled the new 10th generation processors, codenamed Comet Lake. These bring the LGA1200 socket and the Z490 chipset, a pair designed to...
Read more
Networks

Ho, Kena and Very Mobile: the offers of the virtual operators of May

Brian Adam - 0
  The counter-offensive of virtual operators against disgruntled users who intend to carry out portability continues. In recent years, in fact, several operators controlled by...
Read more
Smart World

OPPO Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite: photos, data sheet and first impressions

Brian Adam - 0
After our review of OPPO Find X2 Pro, the spearhead of the Chinese company's portfolio, the time has come to test the newcomers Find...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY