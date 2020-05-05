Here are the Intel Comet Lake CPUs, frequencies up to 5.3 GHz and up to 20 Core

Intel launches a new gauntlet to AMD. To do so, it focuses on its workhorse, that is operating frequencies, but also on theincrease in the number of cores available.

In addition to the presence of processors such as the top of the range i9-10900K with 10 physical cores, the real news is thereintroduction of Hyper-Threading technology in the low end, in which it has never been used. An answer to AMD’s choices, which instead uses it profitably since the first generation of Ryzen processors.

The news of the new generation

Intel developed the 10th generation processors with a particular focus on gaming, it is no secret that high frequencies give greater benefits in this area. But increasing the frequencies is not easy, especially for these processors that use a 14nm production process, that’s why Intel has tried to maximize thermal performance to the maximum. One of the tricks introduced in this tenth generation is the reduction of the thickness of the Die, which increases the dissipating capacity of the CPU, making it fresher.

Frequency management is the second weapon in the hands of Intel, which can count on Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, capable of pushing the two best cores available at maximum frequency, and on the new Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost. The first is an optimization of Turbo Boost Technology seen in the past, the second instead works through a algorithm that maximizes frequencies based on the context of use and the workload, as well as the temperature and environmental factors.

The news is not over, because there is also support for 2933 MHz DDR4 memories, wired 2.5 Gbps network connections and Wi-Fi 6 AX, in addition to the new Z490 chipset.

The socket, the LGA1200 also changes, the old motherboards are therefore not compatible with Comet Lake processors. Based on the game, Intel says that performance can increase from 10 to 33% compared to the previous generation, even reaching 80% if the comparison is made with the models of 3 years ago.

The new models

Intel today unveiled as many as 32 new processors. You can see the features and wholesale prices (per 1000 units) of all the models directly from the tables, better to focus on the most interesting variants and the most substantial innovations introduced. The most important observable is certainly the expansion of Hyper-Threading, now also available on Pentium Gold, in the i3 and i5 ranges. The multi core performance will have a substantial increase, Intel in the past has preferred to dedicate this technology to the high end but now the time has come to use it also in the low one, especially to give a concrete response to AMD’s competition.

To better understand the tables, we remind you that the CPUs with the “T” suffix are those with low energy consumption, as can also be seen from the lower TDP, of 35 W. All these models are equipped with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics.

Despite the more conservative energy management, the “T” range offers 10 cores and 20 threads, with frequencies reaching a maximum of 4.6 GHz in the i9-10900T. These variants they are ideal for small computers and for AIO systems, where space for more effective dissipation is not available.

In gaming, however, the most powerful processors are the masters. In this case the letter “K” indicates the ovecloccabili variants, the “F” those without integrated graphics, which remains optional. Up to i5-10600 the TDP is 65 W and a maximum of 6 cores and 12 threads can be reached with frequencies up to 4.5 GHz. Lower consumption is possible thanks to the absence of Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and Thermal Velocity technologies Boost, in these cases only Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 is available. However, the presence of the new i3 with 4 Core and 8 Thread, which can now also offer valid multi-core performance.

The i5-10600K and 10600KF bring the TDP to 125 W to facilitate overclocking, but it is to the i7 and i9 that we must look for maximum performance. Here too we find solutions with and without overclocking and integrated GPU, the two most interesting models remain the i7-10700K and the i9-10900K. The first is equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, has a TDP of 125 W and can go up to 5.1 GHz on two cores, while all cores together can work at 4.7 GHz.

The i9-10900K instead is the new spearhead of the range, a small power monster with 10 cores and 20 threadscapable of pushing up to 5.3 GHz at maximum speed on two cores and 4.8 GHz on all computing units. Again the TDP is 125 W.

Given these specifications, in the gaming field we have little doubt that Intel has the fastest solutions, now we will have to understand what the price and energy expenditure of these CPUs will be to get a more complete picture of the tenth generation processors.