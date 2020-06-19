Here are the Huawei and Honor smartphones that will receive EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1

Huawei today announced the global launch of the new EMUI 10.1 GUI, which was unveiled during the Huawei P40 launch last March. At the same time, Honor has also unveiled the complete list of devices that will be announced in Magic UI 3.1.
Below is the list of devices that will be updated to EMUI 10.1:
- HUAWEI P30
- HUAWEI P30 Pro
- HUAWEI Mate Xs
- HUAWEI Mate 20
- HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro
- HUAWEI P40 lite
- HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro
- HUAWEI Mate 20 X
- HUAWEI MatePad Pro
- HUAWEI nova 5T
- HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G)
- HUAWEI MediaPad M6 10.8
- HUAWEI nova 7i
- HUAWEI Mate 30
- HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro
- HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G
These, however, are the HONOR smartphones that will be updated to Magic UI 3.1:
- HONOR View30 PRO
- HONOR 20
- HONOR 20 PRO
- HONOR View20
Among the main new features of EMUI 10.1 we also find the assistant Celia who, however, it will initially support only three languages (English, French and Spanish) and will be implemented exclusively on Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and South Africa. Subsequently, it will be implemented in other countries.
It was not widespread no indication as to the start of the rollout, but it may not be too far.
What do you think? Is your Huawei smartphone also listed or at least at the moment you will not be able to install the new UI?