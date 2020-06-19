Here are the Huawei and Honor smartphones that will receive EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1

Huawei today announced the global launch of the new EMUI 10.1 GUI, which was unveiled during the Huawei P40 launch last March. At the same time, Honor has also unveiled the complete list of devices that will be announced in Magic UI 3.1.

Below is the list of devices that will be updated to EMUI 10.1:

HUAWEI P30

HUAWEI P30 Pro

HUAWEI Mate Xs

HUAWEI Mate 20

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro

HUAWEI P40 lite

HUAWEI Mate 20 X

HUAWEI MatePad Pro

HUAWEI nova 5T

HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G)

HUAWEI MediaPad M6 10.8

HUAWEI nova 7i

HUAWEI Mate 30

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G

These, however, are the HONOR smartphones that will be updated to Magic UI 3.1:

HONOR View30 PRO

HONOR 20

HONOR 20 PRO

HONOR View20

Among the main new features of EMUI 10.1 we also find the assistant Celia who, however, it will initially support only three languages (English, French and Spanish) and will be implemented exclusively on Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and South Africa. Subsequently, it will be implemented in other countries.

It was not widespread no indication as to the start of the rollout, but it may not be too far.

