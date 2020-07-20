Here are photos of the rarest creatures on our planet

There are creatures on this Earth that are truly impossible to find. This is why when they are observed – or even photographed – the news goes around the world. It’s not just a matter of “scoop”, the more scientists observe these creatures, the more they can improve our understanding and work to preserve their habitats.

Phyllopteryx dewy sea: it is a sea fish of the Syngnathidae family, which also includes seahorses. Scientists discovered this creature only in 2016 off the coast of Western Australia; Cross River gorilla: this is the first-ever image of a group. We are talking about a very elusive species which, unfortunately, is on the verge of extinction and boasts very few individuals. Only 200-300 remained in the wild. Since 2012, Nigeria has not seen any specimens. However, this new photo, taken only last month, indicates that the species is reproducing correctly; Javan rhinoceros: considered by many to be the rarest rhinoceros in the world, as there is only a population of just 58-61 left in Ujung Kulon National Park, Indonesia. In the video, the creature is observed on video as it wallows amused in the mud, a practice carried out by these creatures at least twice a day; Sumatran rhinoceros: a seriously endangered species, inhabiting only some parts of Indonesia. The population is really reduced to the bone; only about 80 specimens are believed to live in the wild in nature. The photo was taken in Delilah in April 2020, which is located protected in a shrine The giant squid: no, it is not a legendary creature. They are not yet fully known because of the depths in which they live, but these animals really exist, and how. The photo in question was taken in June 2019, as part of the Journey Into Midnight expedition in the Gulf of Mexico. It is only the second time that this giant is captured live with the video camera. Martin Dwarf fisherman of the Philippines: one of the most difficult birds to observe in the world. It is tiny and can move quickly in the forest … this also contributes to its difficulty in detection. The bird is threatened by deforestation and is undergoing a “rapid population decline”.