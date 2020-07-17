Here are 5 things you need to know about Ingenuity, the helicopter that will fly to Mars

“The Wright brothers demonstrated the possibility of motorized flight in the Earth’s atmosphere, using an experimental aircraft,” says Håvard Grip of NASA’s JPL. “With Ingenuity, we are trying to do the same for Mars.” Ingenuity will, in fact, be the first vehicle to fly to another planet. Here are five things you need to know.

It is only a “test” of flight: the helicopter has four carbon fibre blades, arranged in two rotors that rotate in opposite directions at around 2,400 rpm (faster than a helicopter on Earth), it also works with solar cells and batteries. However, Ingenuity does not carry scientific tools with it, as it is an experiment separate from the main mission of Perseverance. Ingenuity will be the first vehicle to attempt controlled flight to another planet: the subtle atmosphere of Mars makes it difficult to get enough lift (the force exerted upwards). Since the atmosphere of Mars is 99% less dense than Earth’s; for this reason, the vehicle must be very light and with blades that rotate much faster than what happens on our beautiful planet. Experts are confident of the success of the mission: JPL engineers have already shown that it was possible to build a light aircraft, capable of generating enough lift in the subtle atmosphere of Mars and capable of surviving in a similar environment, testing progressively more advanced models in special space simulators. Each step reached by aircraft will be a milestone to celebrate: The experts are ready to celebrate every step taken by Ingenuity, starting from surviving the launch from Cape Canaveral to landing on the Red Planet. If the mission succeeds, Mars will be invaded by aircraft: Ingenuity aims to demonstrate the feasibility of air missions over the arid world. If successful, these technologies could kick off the production of other advanced robotic flying vehicles that could be included in future robotic and human missions to Mars.

We are looking forward to the arrival of the Mars 2020 mission on the Red Planet.