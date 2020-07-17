Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Here are 5 things you need to know about Ingenuity, the helicopter that will fly to Mars

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Do you know how to reposition several apps at the same time on the screen of your iPhone?

When we buy a mobile, those instructions that have always come with old calculators have no longer made sense,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Ingenuity, the helicopter that will fly to Mars

“The Wright brothers demonstrated the possibility of motorized flight in the Earth’s atmosphere, using an experimental aircraft,” says Håvard Grip of NASA’s JPL. “With Ingenuity, we are trying to do the same for Mars.” Ingenuity will, in fact, be the first vehicle to fly to another planet. Here are five things you need to know.

  1. It is only a “test” of flight: the helicopter has four carbon fibre blades, arranged in two rotors that rotate in opposite directions at around 2,400 rpm (faster than a helicopter on Earth), it also works with solar cells and batteries. However, Ingenuity does not carry scientific tools with it, as it is an experiment separate from the main mission of Perseverance.
  2. Ingenuity will be the first vehicle to attempt controlled flight to another planet: the subtle atmosphere of Mars makes it difficult to get enough lift (the force exerted upwards). Since the atmosphere of Mars is 99% less dense than Earth’s; for this reason, the vehicle must be very light and with blades that rotate much faster than what happens on our beautiful planet.
  3. Experts are confident of the success of the mission: JPL engineers have already shown that it was possible to build a light aircraft, capable of generating enough lift in the subtle atmosphere of Mars and capable of surviving in a similar environment, testing progressively more advanced models in special space simulators.
  4. Each step reached by aircraft will be a milestone to celebrate: The experts are ready to celebrate every step taken by Ingenuity, starting from surviving the launch from Cape Canaveral to landing on the Red Planet.
  5. If the mission succeeds, Mars will be invaded by aircraft: Ingenuity aims to demonstrate the feasibility of air missions over the arid world. If successful, these technologies could kick off the production of other advanced robotic flying vehicles that could be included in future robotic and human missions to Mars.

We are looking forward to the arrival of the Mars 2020 mission on the Red Planet.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Huawei Mate 40, here is the latest news on technical data, price and design

Android Brian Adam -
In June online tipsters started talking about the new Huawei Mate 40 series, continuing to search for information in every corner of the network....
Read more

Twitter hackers reveal themselves at NYT: they are young, one lives with mom

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
The hacker attack suffered by Twitter a few days ago, which even saw access to internal systems and the publication of a scam related...
Read more

Sunday Bomb Offer: Apple Watch 5 at the lowest price on the web on Amazon

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Amazon brings with it a bomb offer on this Sunday in July. The giant by Jeff Bezos, in fact, allows you to take home...
Read more

28 gigantic black holes were discovered that were "hiding" in plain sight

Space tech Brian Adam -
Looking at the sky you always discover something new. Thanks to the re-observation of the radiographic maps of the sky, in fact, scientists discovered...
Read more

No, NASA did not create a 13th zodiac sign: here is the story of Ophiuchus

Space tech Brian Adam -
No, NASA has not moved the astrological calendar in order to eliminate the zodiac signs and, above all, did not create the 13th sign....
Read more

Will Apple Silicon for MacBooks have 12 cores? A leaker is sure of it

Apple Brian Adam -
Among the many novelties of WWDC 2020, Apple has undoubtedly stood out switch to proprietary ARM chips on Macs. According to what has emerged...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY