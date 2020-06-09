The Irish Hospice Foundation has teamed up with the Health Service Executive to provide a helpline to relieve and assist loved ones who have died since the onset of the health crisis.

It is estimated that almost 10,000 people have died in Ireland since the beginning of March but the Covid -19 restrictions did not offer them the opportunity of proper burial and funeral.

The help service will be available from 10 to 1 o'clock daily Monday to Friday.

Sharon Foley of the Irish Hospice Foundation said the service is available to everyone, not just to people who have died of relatives of the coronary virus.