Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the place would surely be the lair of a ruthless criminal gang or terrible inhuman creatures, however, the situation is very different and in the “Valley of Death” there is an enemy – in some ways – even more terrible: the heat.

Last Sunday, in fact, the official weather station in Furnace Creek, California, has recorded a maximum of 52.8 ° C. A figure lower than the warmest temperature ever reached on Earth, always in this place of course, of 56.7 ° C on September 16, 1913 (although this value cannot be approved among the world temperature records due to the inaccuracy of the measurement of the time). However, if you don’t want to consider the “non-approved record” of 1913, just think that in 2013 53.9 ° C was reached.

The record comes along with a heatwave that has hit the United States in recent weeks. So, during the weekend, the most intense heat concentrated on the warmest place in the USA, making the area thermometer touch the hottest temperature since 2017. Furthermore, just two years ago, Death Valley also recorded the hottest month ever on Earth. Not only in the Death Valley: also many areas of the United States hit record highs, as in Arizona where 43.3 ° C was reached.

Such heatwaves will be increasingly common with increasing global warming. We have already seen it last year in Europe and we have also seen it recently in areas like Siberia.