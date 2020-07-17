Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht’

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the place would surely be the lair of a ruthless criminal gang or terrible inhuman creatures, however, the situation is very different and in the “Valley of Death” there is an enemy – in some ways – even more terrible: the heat.

Last Sunday, in fact, the official weather station in Furnace Creek, California, has recorded a maximum of 52.8 ° C. A figure lower than the warmest temperature ever reached on Earth, always in this place of course, of 56.7 ° C on September 16, 1913 (although this value cannot be approved among the world temperature records due to the inaccuracy of the measurement of the time). However, if you don’t want to consider the “non-approved record” of 1913, just think that in 2013 53.9 ° C was reached.

The record comes along with a heatwave that has hit the United States in recent weeks. So, during the weekend, the most intense heat concentrated on the warmest place in the USA, making the area thermometer touch the hottest temperature since 2017. Furthermore, just two years ago, Death Valley also recorded the hottest month ever on Earth. Not only in the Death Valley: also many areas of the United States hit record highs, as in Arizona where 43.3 ° C was reached.

Such heatwaves will be increasingly common with increasing global warming. We have already seen it last year in Europe and we have also seen it recently in areas like Siberia.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

German registered fishing boat detained off Malin Head

Latest news Brian Adam -
A German-registered fishing boat is being held off Malin Head in the north-west of the country. The boat was detained by LÉ William Butler Yeats...
Read more

RANDOX: Warning about Covid-19 tests with a Gaeltacht company

Latest news Brian Adam -
British Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced that some of the tests of Randox Laboratories, which has a laboratory in the Donegal Gaeltacht, did...
Read more

GAA President urges Government to allow 500 people to attend games

Latest news Brian Adam -
The President of the Gaelic Athletic Association is urging the Government to allow 500 people to attend the Association's games. John Horan is urging the...
Read more

Plants are able to secretly communicate by sending underground electrical signals

Science Brian Adam -
Plants have a "hidden network" of underground electrical signals that are transmitted to each other, use mycorrhizal fungi in the soil as a sort...
Read more

Residents of Barcelona have been told to stay at home in a bid to stop a rise in cases of Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam -
The regional authorities in Catalonia have told residents of Spanish Spain to stay at home in a bid to halt the rise in cases...
Read more

China announces opening of cinemas after reduction in Korna virus cases

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has allowed cinemas that have been closed for the past six months to reopen to prevent the coronavirus. According to the international news...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY