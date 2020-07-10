Latest newsScienceTop Stories
Heat waves and extreme rains are happening more often

By Brian Adam
Heat waves and extreme rains are happening more often

Over 36,000 weather stations around the world confirm that as the planet continues to heat up, extreme weather events like heatwaves and heavy rains are now more frequent, more intense and longer. In short, this is certainly not beautiful and comforting news.

The research is based on a dataset known as HadEX which analyzes 29 indices of extreme weather conditions, including the number of days greater than 25 ° C or less than 0 ° and consecutive dry days with less than 1 mm of rain. This latest index compares three decades between 1981 and 2010 with the previous 30 years, between 1951 and 1980.

The data are clear: there is an increase in the number of hot days above the average. For Australia, the team found a rise in extreme temperatures and heat waves nationwide, along with a decrease in most areas in extreme temperatures, such as colder nights. In principle, the extremes of the rains have increased in the west and decreased in the east, but the trends vary according to the season.

In New Zealand, temperate regions have many more summer days and the northern parts of the country are now free from frost. This increase in extreme temperatures can have devastating effects on human health, especially for older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Excessive heat is not only a problem for people living in cities, but also for rural communities that have already been exposed to days with temperatures above 50 ° C.

Climate stations in New Zealand show that the frequency of unusually hot days has increased from 8% to 12% from 1950 to 2018, averaging 19-24 days per year above 25 ° C across the country. Also in this period, frost days (below 0 ° C) have decreased across the country, particularly in the northern parts, allowing farmers to grow subtropical grazing herbs. At the same time, crops that require cold can only be grown with chemical treatments (currently under study) that simulate winter cold.

In Australia, the situation is more complicated. In many parts of northern and eastern Australia, there has also been a large drop in the number of cold nights. In some parts of south-eastern and south-western Australia, however, the frequency of frost has stabilized, or even increased in some places, since the 1980s. Extreme rainfall has also become more frequent in many parts of the land of the northern and western kangaroos, especially the northwest, which has become wetter since the 1960s.

