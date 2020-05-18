Hearthstone Ashes of Outer Lands Review: Illidan is among us

When we revealed the new legendary Warlock card to you in a special preview, we tried to analyze the mystical meaning of the development team's decision to rename the new season of Hearthstone with the name of the mythological creature capable of being reborn from its ashes. The goal to be pursued for the Blizzard card game in this 2020 is in fact only one: to relegate to the attic what has been done in the last two – troubled – years with the succession of the seasons of the Crow and the Dragon, and start again with a good dose of optimism and novelty.

The expansion Outer Lands Ashes it has been out for a couple of weeks now, and it is therefore time to see how the goal is doing in these first, chaotic days that have forced the development team to intervene promptly with nerf and lightning adjustments.

Hearthstone and the Order of the Phoenix

Goodbye Dragon, welcome Fenicetherefore. Ashes of the Outer Lands has officially kicked off the new year of Hearthstone with a more than discreet load of new additions. The first content of the year always has a fairly difficult task: to remedy the angularities of the previous season while simultaneously presenting what should support the new course.

The development team, for the occasion, decided to reshuffle the cards returning, after the experiment of the "one year long history" carried out in 2019, to the philosophy of self-concluding sets.

So, starting from the present, each new expansion will return to making history in itself and will not be linked to an interconnected background such as that seen during the Dragon's regency. This should hopefully also translate into greater freedom of approach in the creation of cards and game mechanics. Let's go, however, in order and see the "technical" news that you may have lost on the road.

First of all, the advent of the Phoenix swept away the Year of the Crow sets (The challenge of Rastakhan, Operation Apocalypse and Woodcutter) finally relegating them to the Wild format. The new year has also brought a lot of changes to the old ladder, now totally revised and made more rewarding, especially for new players who can now benefit from a bonus in terms of Classic boosters, Rare and Epic cards depending on the degree reached up. Another advantage for new players and veterans who want to get back on board is the possibility of receive a free deck of a class of their choice, consisting of cards from the Year of the Dragon.

Finally, the disassembly phase was also revised, and the rule that defuses the risk of duplication has been extended to the cards of all rarities (and therefore no longer only concerns the legendary ones). Some historical cards have left in the Hall of Fame and the "rework" of the Priest (or, better, some of his cards) has been perfected, to realign it – as the developers say – to the typical identity of the class of belonging which, in recent times, she had gone a little lost.

The main scope of this expansion is however another: the arrival of a new playable class. The Demon Hunter made his debut in Hearthstone – it is appropriate to say it – in a thunderous way, shattering the goal from the first day, so as to force the developers to intervene a few hours after the launch, with the fastest nerf in history.

You are not prepared!

The Traitor Illidan Stormrage, as we anticipated, he did not enter the goal on tiptoe. The new class of the Demon Hunter, very aggressive, can count on an army of fierce demons and on the synergy of powerful attack combinations (which also include the Hero Power), which proved immediately too effective from the outset.

The Demon Hunter, unlockable after facing a short prologueIn short, it catalyzed the attention of the entire community from the first hours of the expansion's life, leading to an infinite amount of "mirror matches" able to overshadow all the other classes, which immediately found themselves in trouble.

The game dynamics of the new class, in fact, immediately stood out for an unusual explosiveness, starting from a new specific mechanic of the Demon Hunter, that is Repudiation. The keyword allows you to act in full synergy with the demonic army available to the player, but only under certain conditions. The effect of the card that has the keyword is activated only if it is on the far left (or right) side of the player's hand. It is a must to use them, for example, when there are very few cards in the hand or when the one with Repudiation will find zero two positions mentioned. Only in those situations, in fact, can the card be enjoyed an enhanced effect.

The Ashes of Outer Lands expansion, however, has also introduced other interesting game mechanics, such as the legendary class Supreme (i.e. minions who, once removed from the board, will insert their enhanced copy into the deck thanks to their Deathrattle) and the Inhibited Demons. These creatures come into play "dormant", which means that they cannot take part actively in the battle for two turns, at the end of which they will wake up activating their effect.

Other classes have benefited from some innovations that favor the construction of unpublished archetypes: the paladin, for example, has the archetype "Libram", although the latter has not yet left its mark in the current goal.

The big problem, however, remains the great effectiveness of a Demon Hunter who literally stole the show, devastating a goal that struggles to recover, so much so that Blizzard has another series of nerf in anticipation.

Taste Illidan's fury!

It had never happened in the history of the title that a class had been so predominant since its debut. After the nerf of the first twenty-four hours, the archetype that gained the limelight for its competitiveness in every level of the ladder was the Aggro Demon Hunter.

The only one, at this moment, who seems to be keeping up with Illidan's overwhelming power seems to be the Warlock, particularly in his Control archetype. If you can enter "Sacrificial Pact" in the deck you may be on your way to lower the demon hunter's lethality. However, this archetype is already in the process of greeting us, given the recent nerf that has hit the Sacrificial Pact. The card originally "targeted" a demon on the board and this routine was perfect for dampening demon hunter combos. The recent weakening has changed its description by specifying "YOUR demon", thus making the card almost useless.

The Hunter has been overtaken by the two aforementioned classes, despite being able to maintain a certain dignity with one of the last archetypes created: the Dragon Hunter. For the Druid, the golden days are long gone, even if the class has a rind difficult to scratch and is currently able to maintain itself at high levels with the Spell archetype supported by the good Kael'thas (recently nerfed with an increase of the summoning cost).

Priest, magician and rogue currently struggle to find their place in the ranking of the most effective, as well as shaman, warrior and paladin, finished in the lower part of the three Tier in which the effectiveness of the decks is usually divided into competitive.

The goal, as we said, is waiting for another nerf that should buffer the imbalance of these weeks a bit. In short, everything it is still evolving and everything – hopefully – can still change: new archetypes are springing up in the ranks of a community that continues to experiment tirelessly, and in the near future we may witness new unexpected upheavals.