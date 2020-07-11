Hear different things on speakers and headphones in Windows 10

There are times when you may need your computer to allow you to manage audio. For example, if you are working and you need to listen to videos, but your son or your partner or your mother wants to listen to music on computer speakers. In that case, you can play audio from two different sources at the same time in Windows 10 and we will explain how you can do it if you need it.

To be able to play audio from two different sources at the same time in Windows 10 you can do it easily without installing anything else on your computer. Through the headphones, you can listen to what happens in the browser, for example, and with the speakers of the computer or laptop, you can listen to Spotify, for example.

Play audio from two sources

You won’t need two computers to play audio from two sources or connect a mobile phone or anything like that. Just go to the Windows 10 Sound settings to adjust the sound and source of each of the programs.

To do so, follow a few steps on your Windows 10 computer:

Open the start menu

Go to settings or look for it in the magnifying glass icon

Access the Configuration section

Tap on the first section: System

Once here, go to the Sound section

Once inside this section, you can configure it. Go to the option: Device preferences and volume of the application. Another new window will open from you will have control of All applications and it will allow you to manage them individually.

If you scroll down you will see that all open applications appear:

System sounds

Google Chrome

Spotify

Etc

Next to each of the applications, you will see that there is an input and output drop-down menu. In each of them, you can click to choose where you want it to sound. If you don’t have anything connected, you’ll see the speakers. If there are more headphones or speakers, you can choose between all the options for listening.

Another advantage is that you can choose the exact volume of each application. It will be enough to move the slider from 0 to 100 depending on how much volume you want in each of them. It’s easy and you can change it as many times as you need in case you want to upload or download music with respect to Chrome, for example.

Volume mixer

Once you have adjusted where you want to listen to each thing, you can easily adjust the volume without having to access the Windows control panel and from there to Sound, settings, etc. This steps it will take much longer than if you just open the volume mixer on your computer.

The Windows volume mixer does not allow you to choose which different source you listen to each application, but it does allow you to adjust the sound or volume of each one with a few clicks. You can open it from the taskbar:

Go to the taskbar of your computer

Go to the lower right corner

Look for the speaker volume icon

Right-click on the icon

Open the “Volume Mixer” option

Adjust the volume of each application you have

Also following the first four steps you will access the sound control If you want to save yourself, open Start and Settings in the previous steps.