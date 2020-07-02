Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that the advice to people is that they should not go abroad unless their journey is urgent because of the risk of Covid-19 disease.

The Minister said that public health experts are very concerned that the second outbreak of the crown virus will occur if there is a significant increase in the number of people going abroad and returning to Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ, Stephen Donnelly pointed out that fortnightly cases in recovering countries – France, Spain and Portugal – have risen a fortnight.

He said that travel will be discussed at a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team of the Public Health Emergency Committee today and at a meeting of a Government subcommittee tomorrow.

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronary virus crisis is escalating and that 60% of all cases are a month in the making

The organization has expressed concern that some countries are not taking advantage of the opportunities they have for spreading the virus.

There were over 160,000 new cases worldwide every day for a week.