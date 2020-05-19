Health Allies promote virtual consultation to support patients and reactivate the private health sector

Alliance is between AUGE-UCR, Huli, AstraZeneca and the Embassy of the United Kingdom.

By Summa Magazine

The University Agency for Entrepreneurship Management of the University of (AUGE-UCR), Huli, AstraZeneca and the Embassy of the United Kingdom launched the collaboration alliance "Health Allies" with the endorsement of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of . The alliance aims to ensure that patients minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission through virtual consultation, promote the continuity of treatments for regular and chronic patients and reactivate the private health sector.

The alliance's activities include:

1. Access to technology tools for professionals in the private health sector free of charge and for a period of three months.

2. Continuing medical education programs.

3. Interaction with medical and patient associations.

4. Disclosure of information.

The initiative was born as a response to the users of the private health system who have been affected by their medical care as a result of protection measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing. Data collected by the Huli platform estimates that, in the last month, around 80% of appointments were canceled or postponed by patients from the private health sector in .

The alliance will allow professionals in the private health sector to have technological tools that will enable virtual consultation with patients. Huli, a company promoted by AUGE-UCR, will offer the services of video consultation, digital medical history, electronic prescription and online appointment schedule for different digital applications.

The alliance aims to extend to Central America and Caribbean countries and will be evaluating an extension once the first three-month phase has ended. The services are estimated to positively impact nearly 7000 professionals in the private health sector in the region. Once the collaboration alliance is finished, professionals in the private health sector will have the possibility to permanently subscribe to the platform under the conditions of Huli.

“This alliance constitutes the third direct action of AUGE-UCR to support, from the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the resolution of the challenges facing the pandemic. The participation of highly relevant strategic allies, committed to contributing agilely to the challenges posed, has been confirmed once again, and we are even more pleased that, in this case, everything is based on the great work that Huli does for the development of an effective and inclusive digital health system. We are grateful to the UCR Foundation for its support in this process and we commit ourselves with our allies to fulfill the objectives set as quickly as possible, ”said Luis Alonso Jiménez Silva, Director of Auge-UCR.

“Thanks to AUGE-UCR, Huli was able to transform from an idea to a business. His business advice, support and business mentoring was key to meet the challenges of entrepreneurship. Today, once again we unite to ensure that hundreds of small private medicine businesses can face the COVID-19 crisis. His support, contact network and tactical business advice is allowing us to manage a program that reaches positively impact the largest number of private health professionals in the region, "said Néstor Villalobos Corrales, spokesman for Huli.

“Considering the needs of patients, the alliance was born to seek solutions and facilitate the care provided by professionals in the private health sector and to contribute to the continuity of treatment for regular and chronic patients, while avoiding the risk of contracting COVID. -19. The use of digital tools – including telemedicine – requires public-private partnerships to build and develop capacities in the region's health ecosystems, always keeping patients at the center of everything we do. This is in addition to our efforts to provide diagnostic tests and protective implements for the countries of the region and we continue to explore solutions to meet the needs, including support to medical and patient authorities and communities, dissemination of information, scientific research through alliances and clinical studies for the treatment of COVID-19 and digital tools at public and private levels, ”said Rafael Mendoza, President of AstraZeneca for Central America and the Caribbean.

“The Coronavirus outbreak is the largest public health emergency in a generation. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity and works with the world to face this crisis. The initiative we support today is part of the UK's efforts to find innovative and practical solutions that help the general well-being and the productive sector, ”said Luisa Pastor, Director of Trade and Investment at the British Embassy.

To know the terms and conditions for accessing the Huli platform, interested professionals in the private health sector should enter the following link: try.hulipractice.com/aliados-salud