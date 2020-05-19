Tuesday, May 19, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Health Allies promote virtual consultation to support patients and reactivate the private health sector

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Alliance is between AUGE-UCR, Huli, AstraZeneca and the Embassy of the United Kingdom.

By Summa Magazine

The University Agency for Entrepreneurship Management of the University of (AUGE-UCR), Huli, AstraZeneca and the Embassy of the United Kingdom launched the collaboration alliance "Health Allies" with the endorsement of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of . The alliance aims to ensure that patients minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission through virtual consultation, promote the continuity of treatments for regular and chronic patients and reactivate the private health sector.

The alliance's activities include:

1. Access to technology tools for professionals in the private health sector free of charge and for a period of three months.

2. Continuing medical education programs.

3. Interaction with medical and patient associations.

4. Disclosure of information.

The initiative was born as a response to the users of the private health system who have been affected by their medical care as a result of protection measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing. Data collected by the Huli platform estimates that, in the last month, around 80% of appointments were canceled or postponed by patients from the private health sector in .

The alliance will allow professionals in the private health sector to have technological tools that will enable virtual consultation with patients. Huli, a company promoted by AUGE-UCR, will offer the services of video consultation, digital medical history, electronic prescription and online appointment schedule for different digital applications.

The alliance aims to extend to Central America and Caribbean countries and will be evaluating an extension once the first three-month phase has ended. The services are estimated to positively impact nearly 7000 professionals in the private health sector in the region. Once the collaboration alliance is finished, professionals in the private health sector will have the possibility to permanently subscribe to the platform under the conditions of Huli.

“This alliance constitutes the third direct action of AUGE-UCR to support, from the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the resolution of the challenges facing the pandemic. The participation of highly relevant strategic allies, committed to contributing agilely to the challenges posed, has been confirmed once again, and we are even more pleased that, in this case, everything is based on the great work that Huli does for the development of an effective and inclusive digital health system. We are grateful to the UCR Foundation for its support in this process and we commit ourselves with our allies to fulfill the objectives set as quickly as possible, ”said Luis Alonso Jiménez Silva, Director of Auge-UCR.

“Thanks to AUGE-UCR, Huli was able to transform from an idea to a business. His business advice, support and business mentoring was key to meet the challenges of entrepreneurship. Today, once again we unite to ensure that hundreds of small private medicine businesses can face the COVID-19 crisis. His support, contact network and tactical business advice is allowing us to manage a program that reaches positively impact the largest number of private health professionals in the region, "said Néstor Villalobos Corrales, spokesman for Huli.

“Considering the needs of patients, the alliance was born to seek solutions and facilitate the care provided by professionals in the private health sector and to contribute to the continuity of treatment for regular and chronic patients, while avoiding the risk of contracting COVID. -19. The use of digital tools – including telemedicine – requires public-private partnerships to build and develop capacities in the region's health ecosystems, always keeping patients at the center of everything we do. This is in addition to our efforts to provide diagnostic tests and protective implements for the countries of the region and we continue to explore solutions to meet the needs, including support to medical and patient authorities and communities, dissemination of information, scientific research through alliances and clinical studies for the treatment of COVID-19 and digital tools at public and private levels, ”said Rafael Mendoza, President of AstraZeneca for Central America and the Caribbean.

“The Coronavirus outbreak is the largest public health emergency in a generation. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity and works with the world to face this crisis. The initiative we support today is part of the UK's efforts to find innovative and practical solutions that help the general well-being and the productive sector, ”said Luisa Pastor, Director of Trade and Investment at the British Embassy.

To know the terms and conditions for accessing the Huli platform, interested professionals in the private health sector should enter the following link: try.hulipractice.com/aliados-salud

More Articles Like This

US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis. US President Donald Trump has once...
Read more

Eleven European countries make arrangements to reopen borders

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The opening will take place in stages, coordinated between the EU Member States. Foreign ministers from 11 European countries reached an agreement yesterday on...
Read more

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

Community Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it The Department of...
Read more

16 others died by Covid-19, 51 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that 16 others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 51 new cases. This means that...
Read more

Investing online in the stock market attracts more young people in times of pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The emergence of new customers accelerated in March, when Wall Street was sunk  With the collapse of markets due to the new coronavirus, online brokerage...
Read more

Airports await harmonized measures to restore air traffic in Latin America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
For this year the drop in air traffic and total activity in Latin American airports will be By Xinhua The Airports Council International (ACI) urged...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Health Allies promote virtual consultation to support patients and reactivate the private health sector

Alliance is between AUGE-UCR, Huli, AstraZeneca and the Embassy of the United Kingdom. By Summa Magazine The University Agency for...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches Amazfit Ares, new security camera, Qi charger and Smart TV

Brian Adam - 0
Great launch day today for Xiaomi. If yesterday they launched a smart tower fan, today they have added four more technological products (in addition...
Read more
Game Reviews

Giraffe and Annika, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We played Giraffe and Annika, a visual proposal in the Ghibli style that aims to tell us an emotional story through the eyes of...
Read more
Corona Virus

US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis. US President Donald Trump has once...
Read more
Corona Virus

Eleven European countries make arrangements to reopen borders

Brian Adam - 0
The opening will take place in stages, coordinated between the EU Member States. Foreign ministers from 11 European countries reached an agreement yesterday on...
Read more
Car Tech

Will Tesla’s new batteries be a promise finally fulfilled?

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla may finally be about to have its expensive Model 3 ready for the mass market. The cost of batteries has always been the...
Read more
Tech News

How to access your Google Drive files from Windows 10 search

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft's cloud storage system is seamlessly integrated into Windows 10, however many users store their files on other services like Google Drive. Of course,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY