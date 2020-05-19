Coronavirus health advice is to be made available in languages ​​- other than English and Irish – to help immigrants better understand social restrictions in this country.

The advice will be made available in video messages published online.

Dr Shamim Syed, a GP in Cavan, said immigrants cannot understand the health advice broadcast and are published on the mainstream media in this country.

She said many migrants follow the health instructions issued in their home countries rather than Ireland.

Over 20 doctors and healthcare workers have recorded video messages in over 30 languages ​​- including Portuguese, Russian and Urdu – and it is intended to be broadcast online.