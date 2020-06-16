He was renovating his home and suddenly found 15th-century Mayan works of art

During a normal renovation of a mud-brick house in Guatemala, the insiders found something that left him speechless: a series of murals dating back to ancient Mayan times which could represent the “lost” dances typical of this culture during the colonial period.

By publishing their findings in Antiquity magazine, an international team of researchers collaborated with the Ixil, the local population of these areas, to analyze and restore the paintings, which they branch out around three walls of the central room of the house. The work has many similarities to pre-Hispanic Mayan art and was probably painted with traditional methods.

Using radiocarbon dating on the walls and pigments used, experts suggest that realization of the works of art took place between 1524 and 1821 AD, although it is difficult to pinpoint the exact date since the mural has been repainted several times and covered with paint.

The depiction describes dance scenes from Spanish culture: the Baile de la Conquista which depicts the conquest of the Maya by the Spaniards and the Baile de los Moros y Cristianos, which tells the story of the Reconquista period, which lasted almost 800 years in which the conquest of the Moorish Muslim kingdoms of al-Andalus by Christian armies took place. “The discovery of a traditional Chajul wall painting adds new and significant information to the history of the Mesoamerican art of the colonial period and contributes to our understanding of local and indigenous expressions of art and ritual in the context of foreign influences“, the researchers conclude.

The ancient capital of one of the Mayan kingdoms was recently found .. behind a rach. In addition, the mystery regarding a mass grave containing 20 skeletons has also been unravelled.