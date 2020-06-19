Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

He falls off the ladder because of the wind: Apple Watch calls 911 and saves his life

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There Apple Watch drop detection feature he literally saved the life of a 92-year-old American farmer from Nebraska who fell off the ladder due to a gust of wind. The man told the whole story to KETV, which is truly incredible.

Jim Salsman has indeed claimed to be climbed a ladder six meters high for “protect a grain bin from pigeons“but a strong gust of wind pushed him to the ground, making him roll for over half a meter.

After the sudden fall he attempted to reach his truck, which was parked several hundred meters away, but after realizing that it was practically impossible to get there, he tried to use Siri to contact someone, without however realizing that the detection of the falls had already come into action and had called the Fire Brigade by sending them the location via GPS.

Once on the spot, the Firefighters contacted 911 ed the doctors who took him to the hospital and treated him for a broken hip and other fractures. Salsman is now in the hospital and is recovering, but because of the Coronavirus the rehabilitation process has been slowed down.

In the past we have reported the news of the 28-year-old saved by the Apple Watch fall detection, but also of when the smartwatch avoided a man having a heart attack.

More Articles Like This

Google Maps includes an ‘almost AR’ for Street View

Apps Brian Adam -
Augmented reality is here to stay and the big tech companies seem to have clear that many of their tools are going that way....
Read more

117 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Apps Brian Adam -
It is already Friday and that means that it touches what it touches: free or discounted apps, games and icon packs to fill your...
Read more

How to know if the Internet works correctly on your Xiaomi mobile with MIUI

Apps Brian Adam -
Xiaomi's mobiles include countless applications and services in their personalized layer, MIUI. And one of those functions is to check the network, an integrated...
Read more

Keen: Google presents a new social network focused only on ‘what interests you’

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Google has launched another experiment to see how it works. That is the summary that we can make of what is Keen, a new...
Read more

Automatically blocked porn on the internet in Italy: here is the League amendment

Tech News Brian Adam -
Matteo Salvini's League has presented an amendment to the law on justice in the conversion phase through which aims to preventively prevent pornographic content...
Read more

Triumph presents its Trekker GT: great design and better autonomy

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Electric bikes are catching on in recent years because they are the perfect solution for those who want to measure the efforts they make...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY