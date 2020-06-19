He falls off the ladder because of the wind: Apple Watch calls 911 and saves his life

There Apple Watch drop detection feature he literally saved the life of a 92-year-old American farmer from Nebraska who fell off the ladder due to a gust of wind. The man told the whole story to KETV, which is truly incredible.

Jim Salsman has indeed claimed to be climbed a ladder six meters high for “protect a grain bin from pigeons“but a strong gust of wind pushed him to the ground, making him roll for over half a meter.

After the sudden fall he attempted to reach his truck, which was parked several hundred meters away, but after realizing that it was practically impossible to get there, he tried to use Siri to contact someone, without however realizing that the detection of the falls had already come into action and had called the Fire Brigade by sending them the location via GPS.

Once on the spot, the Firefighters contacted 911 ed the doctors who took him to the hospital and treated him for a broken hip and other fractures. Salsman is now in the hospital and is recovering, but because of the Coronavirus the rehabilitation process has been slowed down.

In the past we have reported the news of the 28-year-old saved by the Apple Watch fall detection, but also of when the smartwatch avoided a man having a heart attack.