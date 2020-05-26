Having Disney + as an application in the Windows 10

Tech NewsAppsComputingWindows
If you are a Disney + user and want to enjoy the _streaming video platform of the company that created Mickey Mouse from your PC, you will have encountered a handicap: it does not have an application for Windows 10 and although that is not an unavoidable problem (always It can be accessed via the web), which does mean having to deal with less comfortable access.

However, there is a system that allows Disney + to have an “application”. A trick that turns the Disney platform into a kind of Progressive Web Application (PWA) that you can always have on hand from the Windows 10 Start menu “If you want to have Windows 10 as an app, just follow these steps.

Steps to follow

Two

Being able to have Disney + in-app format requires that we use Chromium-based Edge for Windows, either through the stable version or in one of those that we can download in the development channels (Canary, Dev or Beta). Neither Edge Legacy nor Chrome, Firefox or Opera, support this possibility. The next step is to access the Disney + website and log in with our username and password .

Once inside, we look at the three points in the upper right area of ​​our browser and click on the three points that give access to the different Edge options. A list opens in which we must search for “Applications”.

Three

If we click on the “Applications” section, we will see how it offers a possibility with the text “Manage applications”.

Four
Five Copy

Under it, another option, “Install this site as an application”. Click on it.

Six

A box opens for us to give a name to the Disney + application that we are going to create and we can only click “Install” . We already have our Disney + application.

Seven

To verify that the trick has worked, you just have to access the “Start Menu” of your PC and check how the “application” of Disney + that we have created, is listed as one more application.

One

And as such, we can add it to the “Taskbar” or uninstall it when we no longer need it. And everything within reach of a click. A process that you can follow with any other platform that does not have its own application for Windows 10.

