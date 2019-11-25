Voting Open for €300k Have Your Say

Public voting on South Dublin County Council’s €300k Have Your Say initiative in the Firhouse Bohernabreena Electoral Area has commenced.

Residents are asked to go to the Council’s website and vote on a shortlist of 19 projects which aim to improve the quality of life for residents, visitors and businesses in the area.

The Council received 187 submissions during the consultation process which took place during October. Submissions were received online and through a series of local consultations meetings held throughout the area.

The participatory budgeting steering committee, which is made up of Elected Members and Council Officials, reviewed and consolidated all ideas into a comprehensive shortlist. The recommendations were then brought to the full council for approval on Monday, 11 November 2019.

South Dublin County Council will also open voting stations on Thursday, 21 November at a number of locations in the area from 5 pm to 9 pm. The venues being used as voting stations are:

Glenasmole Community Centre

Whitechurch Old Library

Firhouse Community Centre

Knocklyon Community Centre

Voting closes on Monday, 25 November 2019.