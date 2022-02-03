Have you seen Michael? Appeal for information on 27-year-old man missing since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man who is missing from Sligo.

Michael Glynn has been missing from Sligo Town since Sunday, 30 January.

He is described as being 5’8” in height, of slim build, with short black hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black and grey jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas runners.

It is thought that Michael may be in the south Dublin or Bray area.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts are asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.